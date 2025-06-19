Uma Thurman Teases Her OLD GUARD 2 Villain And Comments On The Possibility Of A Third Entry

Uma Thurman recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where she opened up about stepping back into the action spotlight for The Old Guard 2.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 19, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Uma Thurman recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed her return to the action genre for the upcoming film The Old Guard 2.

When Fallon playfully asked if Theron joined the sequel to show everyone how it's done, the Kill Bill actress replied, "I didn't think I was going to show anyone how it was done after watching Charlize in The Old Guard 1. She's phenomenal, she's incredible, I thought she was so fantastic in that. I thought it was such a unique action movie. It had such character and depth and was really quite moving."

When Fallon asked about the rumors of a possible Old Guard 3, Thurman replied, "There's whispers, there's whispers. I think we'll leave it to the fans."

Fallon then plays a clip from the film at the  [07:24] mark, which sees Thurman wielding a katana against Theron's massive battle axe.

In a previous interview, Charlize Theron shared intriguing insights into The Old Guard 2, hinting at major developments for the immortal mercenary team. “The stakes are definitely higher this time,” Theron said. “Andy’s mortality changes everything—she’s no longer invincible, and every mission could be her last.

The sequel picks up after the dramatic events of the first film, which ended with Andy losing her immortality, Nile discovering hers, and Booker being cast out from the group. These shifts will have a lasting impact.

Andy’s approach to leadership has evolved,” Theron added. “Knowing her time is limited, she’s focused on making every moment count for good.”

The Old Guard 2 sees a major creative shift, with Victoria Mahoney stepping in as director, taking the reins from Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The screenplay is being crafted by The Old Guard co-creator Greg Rucka, alongside writer Sarah L. Walker, promising a continuation deeply rooted in the graphic novel's lore.

The first film, released on Netflix in 2020, became an instant hit. Adapted from the 2017 comic by Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard quickly climbed Netflix’s all-time viewership charts and was lauded by critics, earning an impressive 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and solidifying its status as one of the platform’s most successful original titles.

Now, the sequel raises the stakes significantly. According to the official synopsis, Charlize Theron’s Andy and her immortal comrades return with renewed purpose—but everything has changed. Booker remains in exile, Quynh resurfaces with revenge on her mind, and Andy, now mortal, must face threats with a vulnerability she hasn’t known in centuries.

The Old Guard 2 promises more action, deeper mythology, and a powerful emotional core as the team confronts both old wounds and new enemies.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 6:24 PM
I thought the first one was decent and this seems to be on par so I’ll give it a shot!!.

The fight itself seems kinda haphazardly edited though I was still able to see pretty much everything , understand it & enjoy though I still hope the editing of the action is better done elsewhere in the film.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/19/2025, 6:55 PM
Finally this sequel is coming out!!!

