Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashes Chaos Ahead Of June Premiere

The final games are almost upon us. Squid Game Season 3, the third and final act of the hit Netflix series, kicked off Tudum 2025. After a bit of a weird introduction with dancing Pink Guards (aren't they supposed to be serious murderers?) and a performance of "The Game Don't Stop" by Hanumankind, the main cast of the series took to the stage.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-Hun/Player 456, and Lee Byung-hun, who portrays the mysterious Front Man, did most of the talking, but they were soon joined by Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, and Choi Seung-hyun to help drop the official Squid Game Season 3 trailer.

Didn't know Squid Game guards could do all THAT #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/A96sYjhG4P — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

Season 3 of the dystopian survival thriller picks up after the failed rebellion led by Gi-hun in an attempt to overthrow the games. Gi-hun was betrayed by the Front Man, who had been disguised as Player 001 in the games, which ultimately led to the death of Gi-hun's close friend, Jung-bae, and uncertainty surrounding his capture.

“The new season will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail,” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tudum. "He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain. The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena.”

The trailer certainly alludes to this remorse and guilt, but the focus is also on the games, which seem to be coming to a bloody head. It begins with the players entering a room with Young-hee, the infamous animatronic doll from the "Red Light, Green Light" game. This time, the game seems to involve train tracks and a jump rope, but that's really just the tip of the chaotic iceberg. We haven't even seen Chul-su, the male animatronic doll briefly teased in the post-credits scene, but actor Lee Jung-jae teased that it's probably not friendly.

Every game must come to an end.



Squid Game. The final season. June 27. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/KJlceOOKnW — Squid Game (@squidgame) June 1, 2025

Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 27th. Unlike Stranger Things, all of the episodes should drop at once.

This upcoming season will serve as closure to Gi-hun's specific story arc, but it's unlikely that this will be the last we see of the Squid Game franchise, given its popularity. There have been multiple reports that Netflix executives are looking to continue the franchise, with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk suggesting spin-off stories could delve further into the dystopian universe and explore the backstories of some of our favorite characters.

"I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away,” Hwang told TheWrap back in December. “Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”