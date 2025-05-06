SQUID GAME: The Final Games Begin In First Trailer For Season 3 Of Netflix's Smash-Hit Dystopian Thriller

Following a series of brief teasers, Netflix has released a full trailer (though it's still way too short) and a new poster for the third and final season of Squid Game...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 06, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Netflix has released the first full teaser trailer for the third and final season (seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back) of mega-popular Korean dystopian survival thriller, Squid Game.

The season 2 finale concluded on a devastating cliffhanger, with Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456’s (Lee Jung-jae), failed rebellion leading to the death of his best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), at the hands of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who had been posing as a player in the game to earn Gi-hun's trust.

In this new trailer, we see Gi-hun being returned to his fellow contestants in a coffin, alive but no-doubt broken after his ordeal.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at Gi-hun's mental state heading into season 3 during an interview with Variety.

"Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2."

"A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?"

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Season 3 stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, and Jun Suk-ho, with special appearance by Park Hee-soon.

SATW42
SATW42 - 5/6/2025, 11:27 AM
Is it June 27th yet?
Kadara
Kadara - 5/6/2025, 11:44 AM
Oh it's going to be heartbreaking, I see the kid has drawn a different color than his mom! Can't wait for the drama!
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 5/6/2025, 11:50 AM
Hell yeah. First two seasons have been a great watch so far.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/6/2025, 11:51 AM
How was season 2?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/6/2025, 12:04 PM
@ElJefe - I’m looking forward to the third season, but S2 felt kind of stale and redundant.

View Recorder