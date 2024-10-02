THE ELECTRIC STATE Stills Reveal First Look At The Russo Brothers' Graphic Novel Adaptation

Before they return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Joe and Anthony Russo will being us their adaptation of post-apocalyptic graphic novel, The Electric State.

Updates have been few and far between since the project was first announced back in 2020, but we finally have an official look at the movie.

Netflix has shared some promo stills spotlighting the characters played by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ke Huy Quan (Loki) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), as well as some of their robotic pals voiced by Brian Cox (Succession), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation) and Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games).

Check out the images at the link below.

THE ELECTRIC STATE, the latest Netflix film from the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan and Anthony Mackie as the voice of Herman. pic.twitter.com/bWaP1FxD4a — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 1, 2024

Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, The Electric State is set in an alternate future and focuses on a teenage girl (Brown) who realizes that a strange robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. "She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process."

According to an updated synopsis, this adaptation "follows an alt-history where Walt Disney’s Disneyland animatronics led to intelligent robots who revolted against their creators."

The Russo Brothers direct and produce via their AGBO banner, while frequent collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned the script.

“We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State,” said the Russos back when the project was first announced. “This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

“This is a very human story about a teenage girl with all the powers of a teenage girl and nothing more,” added Markus. “Another thing we are really proud of when it comes to this story is all the major characters, barring one supporting character, are women which is super exciting to be involved in.”

No release date has been revealed, but a trailer may be on the way, so be sure to keep an eye out.