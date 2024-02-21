The Final Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Teases Aang's Epic Journey

The Final Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Teases Aang's Epic Journey The Final Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Teases Aang's Epic Journey

The final trailer for Netflix's live-action adaptation of the acclaimed animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender has been revealed. The show will premiere on the streamer tomorrow.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 21, 2024 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: SFFGazette.com

Positive feedback from early viewers has been highlighted in the final trailer for Netflix's ambitious live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The debut of the series tonight, at midnight.

Based on the teaser below, do you think Netflix has found its next big, must-watch obsession? The first season of the show will premiere with all eight episodes on February 22, 2024.


Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka. 

The show also stars Dallas Liu (PEN15) as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience, The Mandalorian) as Uncle Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) as Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung (Inhumans, The Blacklist) as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu  (Somewhere in Queens)as Princess Azula.

Actor Ken Leung, who plays Commander Zhao in the show, was interviewed by Deadline during last week's world premiere in LA at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. The actor discloses that when he first learned about the opportunity, he thought he was auditioning for a role in James Cameron's Avatar films.

Image

The official synopsis from Netflix reads, "Water, Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony - then everything changed. A live-action adaptation Aang's story.

The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

First Clip For Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Released By Netflix Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere
Related:

First Clip For Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Released By Netflix Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere
SQUID GAME Season 2 Footage And Stills Reveal Returning Characters And Tease Seong Gi-hun's Revenge Mission
Recommended For You:

SQUID GAME Season 2 Footage And Stills Reveal Returning Characters And Tease Seong Gi-hun's Revenge Mission
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MyCoolYoung - 2/21/2024, 6:56 PM
I’m not gon lie I’m nervous for this. Creators left and netflix taking some of the sexism outta sokka etc. hope it’s good
mountainman - 2/21/2024, 7:08 PM
@MyCoolYoung - And they said that they want this to appeal to Game of Thrones fans. It’s weird that they would associate an adult oriented grimdark Europe based fantasy show with a kid oriented lighthearted Asia based fantasy show.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 7:13 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I heard about that

We’ll see about Sokka but the creators were at the premeire which gives me some hope

Also , they are still using some of their ideas since they are credited as writers for 2 out of the 8 episodes in S1.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 7:10 PM
God , I hope this turns out well…

So far , I have liked the footage I have seen (for the most part) so I’m cautiously optimistic!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder