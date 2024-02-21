The Final Trailer For Netflix's Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Teases Aang's Epic Journey

Positive feedback from early viewers has been highlighted in the final trailer for Netflix's ambitious live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The debut of the series tonight, at midnight.



Based on the teaser below, do you think Netflix has found its next big, must-watch obsession? The first season of the show will premiere with all eight episodes on February 22, 2024.

Master the Avatar State. Just TWO MORE DAYS until AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER drops on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/G4VNW5bXlE — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 20, 2024



Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

The show also stars Dallas Liu (PEN15) as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience, The Mandalorian) as Uncle Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) as Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung (Inhumans, The Blacklist) as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu (Somewhere in Queens)as Princess Azula.

Actor Ken Leung, who plays Commander Zhao in the show, was interviewed by Deadline during last week's world premiere in LA at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. The actor discloses that when he first learned about the opportunity, he thought he was auditioning for a role in James Cameron's Avatar films.

Before #AvatarNetflix debuts on Thursday, get familiar with the cast. In this clip, Ken Leung tells us about his character (Commander Zhao) and how he landed the role pic.twitter.com/KTMMu8l337 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 20, 2024

The official synopsis from Netflix reads, "Water, Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony - then everything changed. A live-action adaptation Aang's story.

The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."