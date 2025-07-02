SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored Story Details Reveal Plans For The Hulk And The Punisher - Possible SPOILERS

Possible story details for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been revealed, claiming to shed some light on the wall-crawler's team-up with The Punisher and how The Hulk will factor into it. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 11:07 AM EST

After months of a seemingly endless barrage of Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumours, the movie finally appears to be taking shape. Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be joined by Jon Bernthal's Punisher, while all signs point to The Hulk being thrown into the mix for good measure.

What brings this combustible mix of characters together remains to be seen, and we're still expecting Marvel Studios to cast at least one or two more villains for Spidey to do battle with. 

Scooper Daniel Richtman has proven himself a semi-reliable source of Spider-Man: Brand New Day intel, and he now claims to "have confirmed [that] at least part of the movie is Spider-Man and Punisher teaming up to fight Savage Hulk."

Spider-Man and The Punisher versus The Hulk? This is the stuff dreams are made of, and a clash fans could have only dreamed about seeing on screen a decade ago when we first started hearing rumblings about the web-slinger joining the MCU. 

The Hulk going "Savage" may bode well for what we'll see from the Jade Giant in Avengers: Doomsday. However, we also wouldn't be shocked if he's back in Smart Hulk mode there, given that the Russos have done so much with that particular iteration of Bruce Banner's angrier alter-ego.

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there's nothing to indicate that Daredevil will join Spidey and The Punisher. Marvel Studios must be aware of how desperate fans are to see the Man Without Fear in the mix, so here's hoping Kevin Feige plans to surprise us. 

Adding to Richtman's scoop, we've heard chatter that the movie will feature a Gang War and that someone unleashes the Savage Hulk as a means of distracting or taking out the heroes...which sounds a lot like Mister Negative to us. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which saw Marvel Comics give the wall-crawler a fresh start by ending his marriage to Mary Jane Watson and making his identity secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with The Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/2/2025, 11:28 AM
I'm here for it. But if Marvel allows them to turn Hulk Savage and then revert him back to Smart Hulk again it will be a massive mistake.
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 7/2/2025, 11:31 AM
PG-13? Bernthal will be playing the Funisher.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2025, 11:32 AM
Should have been Daredevil, whats Punisher going to do? shoot PG bullets at him until he runs out and then roar at him?
I'm guessing it'll end the same way captain falcon did, Punisher will calm him down by talking about losing his family and Holland will chime in and say my aunt May something something responsibility cut to credits.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/2/2025, 11:39 AM
@HashTagSwagg - The guy who plays Daredevil said a few months ago that there was some contract issue preventing the character from being used on the big screen.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/2/2025, 11:41 AM
@TheJok3r - I think he said they couldn't use Spiderman on the small screen and D'onofrio said they can't use Kingpin on the big screen

ALL SONY'S FAULT
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/2/2025, 11:43 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I love Spiderman, the savage Hulk, and the Punisher

But together?! Nah it's desperate
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/2/2025, 11:51 AM
@0bstreperous - That's who it was, not daredevil; my bad.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 7/2/2025, 11:37 AM
Well we have in both movies Hulk and Red Hulk manipulated by some guy (negative and leader). That's sound bad
hainesy
hainesy - 7/2/2025, 11:51 AM
@LuquePL - Exactly. We literally just saw this movie and it was not great. I would much rather see this be a team up of Spidey and the Punisher against a group of villains working for Mr. Negative. They could use the Scorpion and a bunch of others.
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 7/2/2025, 11:40 AM
Bernthal will be The Sunisher. This Frank Castle just wants to sit by the ocean with his feet in the water and remember his family.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 11:46 AM
Interesting if true…

If Peter is going to college in this , I wouldn’t be surprised if Smart Hulk is a professor there now which is how he’s integrated into the film as they bond over their live of science & such while he’s on the trial of an emerging crime boss named “Mr Negative”

Also if the Punisher special comes out before this , I could see the events of that pulling Frank into this apparent gang war during which Spidey comes across him.

Not sure how Hulk could get involved in that but perhaps Negative finds out about his association with Peter and uses his corrupting touch to have him go savage again and distract/take out Spidey & Frank who are thorns in his side.

If that’s the case then that sounds fun imo!!.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/2/2025, 11:48 AM
Please don’t include Jackpot in any movies.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/2/2025, 11:56 AM
Hulk as is? No thanks
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/2/2025, 11:56 AM
No more arty farty latte hulk.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/2/2025, 11:59 AM
I think this is actually a really exciting dynamic. Punisher weaving in and out of other heroes’ storylines was always cool in the comics, and he’s a good enough character in the MCU that he can be in a movie without an F-bomb or gratuitous gore to have depth.

We haven’t really seen this version of Punisher experience something like a Hulk or even Spider-Man, so we’re in uncharted territory here. And honestly, whatever needs to be done to get Savage Hulk back is good with me.

Seems like more of a street level outing for Spidey than we’ve gotten in his last few appearances, anyway.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/2/2025, 11:59 AM
Sounds pretty lame, tbh

