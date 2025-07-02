SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored Story Details Reveal Plans For The Hulk And The Punisher - Possible SPOILERS

After months of a seemingly endless barrage of Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumours, the movie finally appears to be taking shape. Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be joined by Jon Bernthal's Punisher, while all signs point to The Hulk being thrown into the mix for good measure.

What brings this combustible mix of characters together remains to be seen, and we're still expecting Marvel Studios to cast at least one or two more villains for Spidey to do battle with.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has proven himself a semi-reliable source of Spider-Man: Brand New Day intel, and he now claims to "have confirmed [that] at least part of the movie is Spider-Man and Punisher teaming up to fight Savage Hulk."

Spider-Man and The Punisher versus The Hulk? This is the stuff dreams are made of, and a clash fans could have only dreamed about seeing on screen a decade ago when we first started hearing rumblings about the web-slinger joining the MCU.

The Hulk going "Savage" may bode well for what we'll see from the Jade Giant in Avengers: Doomsday. However, we also wouldn't be shocked if he's back in Smart Hulk mode there, given that the Russos have done so much with that particular iteration of Bruce Banner's angrier alter-ego.

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there's nothing to indicate that Daredevil will join Spidey and The Punisher. Marvel Studios must be aware of how desperate fans are to see the Man Without Fear in the mix, so here's hoping Kevin Feige plans to surprise us.

Adding to Richtman's scoop, we've heard chatter that the movie will feature a Gang War and that someone unleashes the Savage Hulk as a means of distracting or taking out the heroes...which sounds a lot like Mister Negative to us.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which saw Marvel Comics give the wall-crawler a fresh start by ending his marriage to Mary Jane Watson and making his identity secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with The Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.