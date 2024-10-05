AHSOKA Season 2 Expected To Finally Begin Production Next Year After Being Announced In January

With Star Wars fans quickly starting to lose faith in Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's vision for the franchise (and her apparent inability to get new movies into theaters), the news that Dave Filoni would serve as the studio's Chief Creative Officer was welcomed.

He was already a key figure overseeing Disney+'s post-Return of the Jedi TV shows and, during last year's Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that he'll also helm his own movie. That's expected to serve as a conclusion to this current era of streaming storytelling, with Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, and more assembling to battle Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Before we get there, Ahsoka season 2 needs to answer some lingering questions and better set the stage for what could end up being Filoni's take on the classic "Heir to the Empire" storyline.

The first batch of episodes wrapped up on Disney+ just over a year ago and The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) now brings a long-awaited update about where things stand with season 2 of Ahsoka. According to the trade, after being announced this past January, "sources say the new season will go into production next year."

With any luck, that means we'll be watching Ahsoka season 2 in 2026. That's a huge gap between seasons and suggests Filoni's Star Wars movie is still several years away. Still, we have Skeleton Crew this December and Andor season 2 next year; The Mandalorian and Grogu, now a movie rather than season 4, is coming in 2026 too.

Earlier this year, Filoni shared an update on both that and his current plans for Ahsoka season 2.

"Because I've been writing [Ahsoka Season 2], things have clicked and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go," the creative teased. "I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I'm very excited about it for that picture. I'm excited about the potential of just doing it."

"Right now, my focus is clearly on [Ahsoka] as well as the rest of the galaxy and how it's spinning," Filoni added before confirming he's also been working on The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with Jon Favreau. He said that's been "fun to dive into" and said Lucasfilm is currently putting "one foot in front of the other" with upcoming projects.

"I learned from George Lucas - I'm certainly not the same as George Lucas when it comes from making movies, George is a one-of-a-kind, generational talent. And that's OK because there are principles about choices, and being a good person, and getting over your fears, and those are timeless no matter what style you're talking about."

As always, stay tuned for updates on Ahsoka season 2 as we have them.