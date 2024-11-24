AHSOKA Season 2 Plans Reportedly Changed In Case Series Meets The Same Fate As THE ACOLYTE

According to a new rumour, Dave Filoni has set out to make sure Ahsoka season 2 ends with a definitive conclusion in case it too is cancelled (which is what happened to The Acolyte earlier this year).

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars continue to despair over Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's vision for the franchise (and her apparent inability to get new movies into theaters), though the news that Dave Filoni would serve as the studio's Chief Creative Officer was welcomed.

He was already a key figure overseeing Disney+'s post-Return of the Jedi TV shows and, during last year's Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that he'll finally get to helm his own movie. That's expected to serve as a conclusion to this current era of streaming storytelling, with Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, and more assembling to battle Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Before we get there, Ahsoka season 2 needs to address a long list of unanswered questions from that first batch of episodes, all while setting the stage for what could end up being Filoni's take on the classic "Heir to the Empire" storyline. 

We know production is set to begin next year but Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com) has today shared a very interesting update about how Ahsoka will be handled when it returns to Disney+.

According to the scooper, the plan now is to make sure the series has a satisfying ending in case it's cancelled and doesn't return for a third season. We hadn't expected Filoni to tell this story beyond a couple of seasons, anyway, but Disney+ could always push for more episodes if Ahsoka is a big enough hit.

However, the streamer can also pull the plug on any series that doesn't deliver, something we saw earlier this year when The Acolyte was cancelled after a single season, leaving behind several major cliffhangers. Ahsoka season 1 was rightly criticised for feeling like half a story and, had that also been scrapped, we'd be heading into Filoni's Star Wars movie with a lot of dangling plot threads for him to tackle. 

Filoni having multi-season plans for Ahsoka isn't hugely surprising and it could be that the former Jedi isn't necessarily part of his movie plans...or that he'd hoped to return to streaming to continue her story once that's released in theaters. As of now, of course, there's no indication of it being close to ready.

Talking about Ahsoka season 2 earlier this year, lead star Rosario Dawson said, "We’ve gotten to see from the films now into the show that he’s been able to become this force ghost that brings him back to Anakin, who at the end of the day, when he went and ascended to that space, that’s what he became."

"And I love that she’s got that access point. I love that that peace has continued and you get to see it reflected in him that he gets to enjoy seeing what his legacy has become in a different way. And if Dave Filoni is listening, I hope we get to explore that more, because the road ahead is not going to be easy."

"And I think that’s been one of the really cool things about this story is a lot of these folks have been able to continue," Dawson added. "I’m very into that sort of intergenerational openness of wisdom being passed on, and I would hope that she’d still be able to access that wisdom."

As always, stay tuned for updates on Ahsoka season 2 as we have them.

