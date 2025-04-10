STAR WARS: Cassian Andor And K-2SO Finally Get Hot Toys Figures As Tony Gilroy Reflects On ROGUE ONE Reshoots

STAR WARS: Cassian Andor And K-2SO Finally Get Hot Toys Figures As Tony Gilroy Reflects On ROGUE ONE Reshoots

Hot Toys has revealed new 1/6th scale action figures based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor season 2. Tony Gilroy, meanwhile, has shared a few new details about Rogue One's secretive reshoots...

Apr 10, 2025
It's no secret that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went through significant reshoots. While it's never been confirmed, we've heard that Tony Gilroy was brought in to take charge of those, presumably meaning Gareth Edwards was forced to hand over control of the 2016 movie. 

Regardless, the additional photography seemed to help, and Rogue One grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office following positive reviews. Since then, Gilroy has taken charge of Andor, a Disney+ TV series which finds Cassian Andor five years before his first meeting with Jyn Erso. 

During a recent interview (via SFFGazette.com), the filmmaker reflected on Rogue One's reshoots when he said, "I’ll just say this: the [Rogue One] characters needed straightening out. They needed to be simplified. They needed to be simplified. They needed passion about something. They needed need."

"And [that cast] was an incredible relief – I’ve been watching [Diego] forever, going, ‘If this guy’s not an a**hole, this is going to be great, because he’s a great actor.’ You know what, I’m...you’re getting me in trouble. That’s as much as I’m gonna say!" Gilroy added. 

In related news, Hot Toys has revealed two new 1/6th scale figures featuring Cassian Andor and K-2SO. While the latter is based on the droid's appearance in Andor season 2, the Hong Kong-based company has decided to base Cassian on Rogue One.

He never did get a figure for that movie, so many fans will appreciate that he can now be displayed alongside Jyn. However, there will surely be those disappointed that Cassian isn't also tied to Andor (though an argument could be made that none of his looks in that show have been quite as iconic). 

You can check out Hot Toys' new Rogue One/Andor line in the Instagram galleries below.

Based on Diego Luna’s portrayal of Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this stunning collectible figure features a screen-accurate head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and detailed hair sculpture, as well as a finely tailored Rebel Intelligence uniform that perfectly captures the essence of the character. Included with this impressive figure are a comlink, a blaster pistol, and a blaster rifle. Plus, it comes with a figure stand for display!

Meticulously crafted to reflect K-2SO's appearance in Season 2 of the series, this highly accurate collectible stands approximately 36cm tall and boasts a sophisticated mechanical structure. It features LED light-up eyes with separate rolling eyeballs, a blaster pistol, a blaster rifle, and a specially designed figure stand.

