Dave Filoni Says "All Out" War Is Coming In AHSOKA Season Two

The Star Wars Celebration event in Japan dropped tons of big news for fans of the sci-fi franchise. A Darth Maul animated series was announced along with other animated series, Star Wars: Starfighter, Shawn Levy's movie starring Ryan Gosling was announced, and more.

On top of that, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau spent a significant amount of time talking about the second season of Ahsoka. Exciting news included the returns of several characters, including the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

However, the most exciting revelations regarding Ahsoka season two come in the form of story details from Dave Filoni. It sounds like this season will feature even more action than the first season. Filoni said the first half of the season will feature an “all out” war.

“I'll just say what it is ‘cause they came all this way, and I know what they really want to talk about which is what's in season two. So, half of it is a really really big battle. There is going to be a war in our Star Wars. Like an all out, throwdown on a scale as best as I can do it, as best as Jon and I can afford it because we want that.”

Ironically, war is something that has been a bit lacking in recent Star Wars material especially In the live action realm. Filoni went on to mention characters that will return and the audience will be given more of including Thrawn, Ezra, Hera, the legendary Chopper, and Zeb.

“And Thrawn will be involved. We will see a lot more of him. You'll see a lot more of Ezra. You'll see a lot more of Hera, is going to get back into it. And she'll be much more directly part of the action. Because you guys made such a big deal about it, I put a lot more Chopper in. And then because you guys asked for it and because Jon's been playing with him so much and I want my toy back, we put Zeb in Ahsoka.”

Ahsoka season two seems like it will be a spectacle of an event.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the titular character, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, who will be replaced by Rory McCann, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, executive producers Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. More are expected for season two.

Season two releases sometime in 2026.

