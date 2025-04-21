Dave Filoni Says "All Out" War Is Coming In AHSOKA Season Two

Dave Filoni Says &quot;All Out&quot; War Is Coming In AHSOKA Season Two

The Disney+ original's second season comes with "all out" war, something a galaxy far far away has been ironically lacking as of late.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 21, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Star Wars Celebration event in Japan dropped tons of big news for fans of the sci-fi franchise. A Darth Maul animated series was announced along with other animated series, Star Wars: Starfighter, Shawn Levy's movie starring Ryan Gosling was announced, and more. 

On top of that, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau spent a significant amount of time talking about the second season of Ahsoka. Exciting news included the returns of several characters, including the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. 

However, the most exciting revelations regarding Ahsoka season two come in the form of story details from Dave Filoni. It sounds like this season will feature even more action than the first season. Filoni said the first half of the season will feature an “all out” war. 

“I'll just say what it is ‘cause they came all this way, and I know what they really want to talk about which is what's in season two. So, half of it is a really really big battle. There is going to be a war in our Star Wars. Like an all out, throwdown on a scale as best as I can do it, as best as Jon and I can afford it because we want that.”

Ironically, war is something that has been a bit lacking in recent Star Wars material especially In the live action realm. Filoni went on to mention characters that will return and the audience will be given more of including Thrawn, Ezra, Hera, the legendary Chopper, and Zeb. 

“And Thrawn will be involved. We will see a lot more of him. You'll see a lot more of Ezra. You'll see a lot more of Hera, is going to get back into it. And she'll be much more directly part of the action. Because you guys made such a big deal about it, I put a lot more Chopper in. And then because you guys asked for it and because Jon's been playing with him so much and I want my toy back, we put Zeb in Ahsoka.”

Watch the video on Instagram here

Ahsoka season two seems like it will be a spectacle of an event. 

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the titular character, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, who will be replaced by Rory McCann, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, executive producers Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. More are expected for season two. 

Season two releases sometime in 2026. 

Are you excited to see an all out war in Ahsoka season two? Let us know in the comments!

Bryanferryfan
Bryanferryfan - 4/21/2025, 11:50 AM
I sure it's better than season one. That performance was phoned in. Mediocre at best
Order66
Order66 - 4/21/2025, 11:51 AM
@Bryanferryfan - season 1 was better than mediocre dude.
Order66
Order66 - 4/21/2025, 11:50 AM
[frick] yes. Give me some intense clone war style action.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 11:55 AM
Cool!!.

I am surprised though we are already atleast starting the war since I thought that would be saved for Filoni’s SW film which is rumored to be the culmination of the Mandoverse up until that point but hey , if they can start it off we’ll here then so be it!!.

Also going by his comments , it seems like the show in S2 will be even moreso a successor to Rebels given the apparent increased focus on the Ghost Crew…

I’m cool with that since Rebels is one of my favorite SW projects in the Disney era but I do hope Ashoka isn’t lost in the midst of them since she is the titular character and I like Rosario’s portrayal!!.

User Comment Image

Overall , I enjoyed S1 and am looking forward to more!!.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2025, 11:58 AM
I’m ok with this, but don’t tell me there’s a War and Luke’s going to sit it out till the last second. Can we just establish Luke as a reoccurring character and just get Sebastian Stan to play him for the new Mando and Grogu movies and shows?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/21/2025, 12:23 PM
@slickrickdesigns - exactly. Even Mark Hamill said they should cast Sebastian Stan. And agewise it would work out perfectly too
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 4/21/2025, 12:01 PM
What is going on with his movie? No mention of it at Star Wars celebration. Will it be yet another Star Wars project announced but not followed through on?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/21/2025, 12:01 PM
Having never seen Clone Wars, I have to say I actually enjoyed this show greatly. What were people's biggest issues with it ?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/21/2025, 12:19 PM
@HagridsHole1 - I can't speak for anyone else, but the tone just felt . . . off. A little self-serious, maybe? Rebels was a lot of things, but fun was always one of them.

Ultimately, I found myself FAR more involved in whatever the bad guys were up to.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/21/2025, 12:27 PM
@Clintthahamster -

I get where you're coming from

But I'm the same. I felt parts of the show could have just been Baylan Skoll walking about the place, brooding and I would have loved that. The mystery of what he was going to do and his plan was the most compelling part of the show for myself
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/21/2025, 12:33 PM
@HagridsHole1 - i started loving SW from the CW series.

If you liked this, watch Rebels and you will see why this is mediocre imo.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/21/2025, 12:19 PM
I hated the finale for season 1. Thrawn was making the correct moves and the heroes successes felt all too convenient without much tension.

Also the zombie stormtroopers stopping their mindless attack to watch a fight really bugged me
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/21/2025, 12:19 PM
This man wanna freak ahsoka.

First season didn't look good. Did I watch it? No. Why would I if it didn't look good. The acolyte looked poor af too. Only thing worth watching from sw on d+ is Andor. Mandalorian s3 was mediocre.

Hopefully they improve since the overhaul from Iger.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2025, 12:28 PM
@Mrtoke - so the only thing I got from what you wrote, is you like the boring stuff from Star Wars?.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/21/2025, 12:24 PM
Anything involving Thrawn, I'm game. Gimme more Mikkelson!!! Dude kills it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/21/2025, 12:25 PM
Can't wait. This show took me awhile to warm up to, but overall I liked S1. I like Dawson in the role.
Order66
Order66 - 4/21/2025, 12:44 PM
Ashoka was one of the better shows. I loved it.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/21/2025, 12:46 PM
OT.:
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/21/2025, 12:50 PM
Can't wait! S1 was really good and it sounds like a continuation of rebels, which pleases me. A nice force ghost cameo by this guy would be icing on the cake:

User Comment Image

