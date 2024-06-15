Dumb STAR WARS "Fans" Are Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES

Dumb STAR WARS &quot;Fans&quot; Are Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES Dumb STAR WARS &quot;Fans&quot; Are Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES

In case you needed any further proof that The Acolyte is being review-bombed, there are some so-called Star Wars fans who are inadvertently targeting 2008's Acolytes on Rotten Tomatoes. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we write this, The Acolyte is "Certified Fresh" at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that percentage is based on verdicts from critics, not fans. The two numbers frequently differ, but 16% is a surprisingly low score for a series which seems to have been generally well-received. 

There's been a fair bit of review-bombing on the review aggregator, Google, and IMDb, and the prevailing opinion is that it's in response to The Acolyte's diverse, primarily female-led cast. 

Some legitimately don't like the series, as is their right, but the most obvious sign that most of the reviews aren't the real deal has been exposed by some dim-witted Star Wars "fans."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, many of them have been review-bombing a 2008 movie called Acolytes, seemingly because they can't tell the difference between that and The Acolyte. Unsurprisingly, the third episode has led to an increase in fake reviews because it featured lesbians and a new take on Star Wars lore. 

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

In the past, Rotten Tomatoes has acted to stop review-bombing, making it so that users of the site needed a verified ticket purchase to share their verdict. Enforcing that with a TV show is obviously easier said than done.

How would you rate The Acolyte after watching the first three episodes?

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says We Will Learn More About Mae And Osha's Conception - SPOILERS
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says We Will Learn More About Mae And Osha's Conception - SPOILERS
STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Drops A Revelation That May Link The Series To Anakin Skywalker
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Drops A Revelation That May Link The Series To Anakin Skywalker
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2024, 12:37 PM
They need their stupid one track thoughts to be heard everywhere. Luckily people have a choice to listen
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2024, 12:39 PM
I think the show is okay and meh, I hope this actually does service and builds out the Star Wars world, so far it hasn't.
Origame
Origame - 6/15/2024, 12:38 PM
Still calling it review bombing huh? 🙄

Only thing is it's kinda dumb they did that, but it's also an understandable mistake. It literally has the same name just without the word "the".
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 12:44 PM
@Origame - That dude never fails.. you knew this was coming for him.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/15/2024, 12:40 PM
“Review bombing”

“That has to be it because at this show is incredible
They’re just homophobes and misogynist”

This is the rationale that these woke activist have

And that is why they will never change

They’re both brilliant AND victims
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2024, 12:41 PM
That tracks. I’ve always figured those that participate in review bombing have (at best) double-digit I.Q.s. 😞
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 12:46 PM
@Lisa89 - You also have to be pretty stupid to keep falling for the "review bombing" line over and over again.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2024, 12:49 PM
@jst5 - If you're implying that review bombing isn't real, I have bad news. You're expressing that belief in the comments section of an article that definitively proves that review bombing IS real.
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 12:52 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm telling you that if you believe every bad project is "review bomb" then you are pretty stupid and naive.

Maybe it's people actually expressing their fandom over a crap project....
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 6/15/2024, 12:41 PM
they are brain dead losers
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 6/15/2024, 12:42 PM
Lol. This is what you get when you let the idiots run the asylum. I never understood why the people who don’t like something just don’t ignore it. Instead they waste all this time and energy trying to destroy it. If you don’t like it find something else and let those who do enjoy it have it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/15/2024, 12:49 PM
@defenderofthefaith - Why would people do that when they can hate watch it so they can bitch about it on the internet?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/15/2024, 12:43 PM
With fans like these, who needs enemies?
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 6/15/2024, 12:44 PM
They just went in for the first thing that popped out without checking the dates.
dracula
dracula - 6/15/2024, 12:45 PM
Havent watched it so wont call if bad but

The sequel trilogy for some reason did really good with critics

Even the factually bad 3rd film

Critica hated mario, audiences loved it

Differences can occur naturally
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/15/2024, 12:50 PM
@dracula - Differences absolutely can occur naturally, and not watch the show yet to say what I think a realistic score would look like, however as someone who studies statistics at Uni the graph of scores for reviews on sites where you can see a breakdown of them (like IMDB) do not suggest this is a true case of a natural difference occuring

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12262202/ratings/?ref_=tt_ov_rt
Tufasrox
Tufasrox - 6/15/2024, 12:45 PM
I mean everyone is entitled to their opinion on it. I totally get that. I’m not a Star Wars fan though. I enjoyed some of the movies but this show is abysmal. I really truly fail to understand what people would like about including your review. I’m not reviewing bobbing anything but I would agree with the 16% reviews. This show is awful.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/15/2024, 12:50 PM
@Tufasrox - sorry sir but you are now on a list
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/15/2024, 12:49 PM
Giving a mid show 5 stars should be considered review bombing in and of itself
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/15/2024, 12:51 PM
Surprised old people can use the internet 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder