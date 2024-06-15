Dumb STAR WARS "Fans" Are Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES

As we write this, The Acolyte is "Certified Fresh" at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that percentage is based on verdicts from critics, not fans. The two numbers frequently differ, but 16% is a surprisingly low score for a series which seems to have been generally well-received.

There's been a fair bit of review-bombing on the review aggregator, Google, and IMDb, and the prevailing opinion is that it's in response to The Acolyte's diverse, primarily female-led cast.

Some legitimately don't like the series, as is their right, but the most obvious sign that most of the reviews aren't the real deal has been exposed by some dim-witted Star Wars "fans."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, many of them have been review-bombing a 2008 movie called Acolytes, seemingly because they can't tell the difference between that and The Acolyte. Unsurprisingly, the third episode has led to an increase in fake reviews because it featured lesbians and a new take on Star Wars lore.

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

In the past, Rotten Tomatoes has acted to stop review-bombing, making it so that users of the site needed a verified ticket purchase to share their verdict. Enforcing that with a TV show is obviously easier said than done.

How would you rate The Acolyte after watching the first three episodes?

Lol, chodes review bombing a 2008 movie called Acolytes instead of #TheAcolyte, but we’re supposed to take these “critiques” in good faith pic.twitter.com/A7Tz2eeIxG — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) June 14, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.