LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Transforms Into A Jedi Padawan In New Look At STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE

Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed that Logan star Dafne Keen will be playing a Theelin Jedi Padawan called Jecki Lon in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Padawan to Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master Sol, it sounds like she'll be helping him investigate the mysterious - likely Sith - threat to the Jedi Order. The site also caught up with the actress and asked what she could say about Jecki Lon's role in the upcoming Star Wars TV series.

"Well, I'm very excited that we know her name now, because it was secret for so long. And I'm very happy that I get to say that she's an alien and that she's a Padawan and that she's a Jedi. She’s a mixed species - part Theelin, part human."

"She's very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsaber. I really love her," Keen continued. "She's a great character and was really fun to play. I'm very excited that the trailer came out. I was buzzing for days."

Pushed for details on what sort of relationship the Padawan has with her Master, she added, "I'd say she is a very dedicated Padawan. She's definitely in awe of him in a very kind of sweet way. She thinks the absolute world of him in a way that I think they have a very sweet relationship, but she's much more aware of the authority difference than, for example, Obi-Wan and Anakin."

"She's very much like, 'No, he's the master and I'm the Padawan and he's perfect. And everything he says, I have to follow to the T.'"

This is just one of many new characters we'll meet in the show, of course, and with a killer on the loose and the Jedi Order's best days nearing their end, we're not anticipating everyone making it out alive. There are tentative plans for a second season so we'll see what happens.

Take a look at some new stills of Jecki Lon in The Acolyte by following the link in the X post below.

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' exclusive first photos of Jecki Lon: 'She is a very dedicated Padawan,' Dafne Keen tells 'Entertainment Weekly' of her character. https://t.co/GL8bA4C2Do — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 2, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4.