New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Features The Return Of The Prequel Trilogy's Neimoidians

An international Star Wars Day TV spot for Disney+'s The Acolyte has been released, and while most of the footage has carried over from the recent trailer, there are a couple of new shots.

The first features Lee Jung-Jae's (Squid Game) character, Jedi Master Sol, and the second gives us a glimpse of a Neimoidian.

This alien race ran the Trade Federation, later joining the Confederacy of Independent Systems, and ultimately played their part in starting the Clone Wars. They were introduced in The Phantom Menace, and later appeared in the animated Clone Wars series. The Acolyte will mark the first time we've seen them in live-action since the prequels, however.

Jung-Jae also introduces the promo (translated from Korean).

“Hello. Star Wars Day is in a week. Star Wars Day 2024 will welcome everyone with many events. Have an unforgettable time at Star Wars Day. See you at the Disney+ original series, The Acolyte, releasing this year in June. May the force be with you.”

The Acolyte has not been confirmed for a second season, but showrunner Leslye Headland seems confident that it will happen.

"I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show," she told Collider in a recent interview. "There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure. However, I am the type of writer that is not interested in an emotional cliffhanger. I want you to feel like you've had a particular type of catharsis, and an emotional experience in watching those eight episodes because I like rewarding the audience with that."

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.