New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Features The Return Of The Prequel Trilogy's Neimoidians

New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Features The Return Of The Prequel Trilogy's Neimoidians New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Features The Return Of The Prequel Trilogy's Neimoidians

A new Star Wars Day promo for Disney+'s next Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has been released, giving us a look at an alien race we haven't seen in live-action since the prequel trilogy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

An international Star Wars Day TV spot for Disney+'s The Acolyte has been released, and while most of the footage has carried over from the recent trailer, there are a couple of new shots.

The first features Lee Jung-Jae's (Squid Game) character, Jedi Master Sol, and the second gives us a glimpse of a Neimoidian.

This alien race ran the Trade Federation, later joining the Confederacy of Independent Systems, and ultimately played their part in starting the Clone Wars. They were introduced in The Phantom Menace, and later appeared in the animated Clone Wars series. The Acolyte will mark the first time we've seen them in live-action since the prequels, however.

Jung-Jae also introduces the promo (translated from Korean).

“Hello. Star Wars Day is in a week. Star Wars Day 2024 will welcome everyone with many events. Have an unforgettable time at Star Wars Day. See you at the Disney+ original series, The Acolyte, releasing this year in June. May the force be with you.”

The Acolyte has not been confirmed for a second season, but showrunner Leslye Headland seems confident that it will happen.

"I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show," she told Collider in a recent interview. "There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure. However, I am the type of writer that is not interested in an emotional cliffhanger. I want you to feel like you've had a particular type of catharsis, and an emotional experience in watching those eight episodes because I like rewarding the audience with that."

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.

THE ACOLYTE: New Stills Released As Showrunner Talks Mystery And Paying Homage To George Lucas
Related:

THE ACOLYTE: New Stills Released As Showrunner Talks Mystery And Paying Homage To George Lucas
THE ACOLYTE Star Rebecca Henderson On Playing Vernestra Rwoh 100 Years After Her Book And Comic Appearances
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Star Rebecca Henderson On Playing Vernestra Rwoh 100 Years After Her Book And Comic Appearances
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 4/29/2024, 8:19 AM
This show seems like a star wars nerd's dream
Dabs
Dabs - 4/29/2024, 8:26 AM
I wonder if they'll sound like Chinese immigrants this time around
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/29/2024, 8:30 AM
@Dabs - no way they’re doing that, he’s going to sound like Gabe from the office
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 8:35 AM
@Dabs - I think it’s been established that they all sound like that now so I’m assuming so.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2024, 8:27 AM
the phuck did he even say? Disney's subtitles need subtitles

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder