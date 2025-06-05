MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS First Trailer Revealed For New 4v4 Tag Fighter Game

Arc System Works reveals Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, a 4v4 tag-team fighter featuring Marvel heroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Doom. The game should arrive next year.

News
By GBest - Jun 05, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Gamefragger.com

PlayStation’s recent State of Play event dropped some major announcements, but one reveal stood out from the rest for comicbook fans. They revealed a brand-new Marvel fighting game is on the way. Developed by renowned fighting game studio Arc System Works, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a 4v4 tag-team brawler coming in 2026, and it already looks incredible.

Marvel Tokon Lineup Image Two

The reveal trailer showed off a variety of fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider. With its unique art style and cinematic gameplay, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is shaping up to be a visually stunning entry in the fighting genre one that promises a new take on team battles. Take a look at the awesome trailer down below:

Unlike traditional team-based fighters, Tokon is designed with accessibility in mind. According to Arc System Works producer Takeshi Yamanaka, players only need to master one character to start playing. The game uses a flexible control scheme that supports both traditional fighting inputs and simplified commands, allowing players to quickly perform powerful team attacks with just a few button presses.

Marvel Tokon Lineup Image One

"Generally, a team VS fighting game requires the player to learn multiple characters," Yamanaka explained. "But for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, you only need to master one character. We’ve designed the mechanics so that multiple heroes can appear on screen to provide backup or launch combined attacks, creating a fresh and exciting battle experience."

As for the roster lineup, Arc System Works says the lineup is based on three main pillars: iconic Marvel faces, a balanced mix of battle types and fighting styles, and a few surprises including characters who’ve never been playable in a fighting game before. While the full roster hasn't been revealed, it's safe to assume there are many more heroes and villains to come.

The announcement also sparked speculation about the deeper systems and modes hidden beneath the flashy combat. With Arc known for titles like Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ, expectations are sky-high. The studio has promised more details soon, and it sounds like Tokon will have more than just standard versus play perhaps hinting at story modes, ranked multiplayer, or new genre innovations.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is set to launch in 2026, but with gameplay already shown and development clearly well underway, fans can look forward to learning more about how to get their hands on the game and when in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? What characters do you think would be a great addition to the roster? Are you a fan of the art style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2025, 6:52 PM
This....Looks....Amazing....
GBest
GBest - 6/5/2025, 6:55 PM
@BlackStar25 - Right?!? I gotta get my hands on it and play some!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2025, 6:59 PM
@GBest - FOR SURE! Character Roster will be insane! Possibilities are endless!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/5/2025, 6:58 PM
After Arc System Works success with Dragon Ball FighterZ it was only logical this would happen.

The art style just screams Arc System Works and I'm loving it. The Tokusatsu Iron Man looks amazing.

We probably won't get that new Marvel Vs. Capcom people were hoping for right now because of this, but that makes me hopeful Capcom is working on another SNK crossover
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/5/2025, 7:00 PM
Holy schinikes, this looks insane!

