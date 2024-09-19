SKELETON CREW: First Official Look At Show's Villains Revealed; Jude Law Is Playing A "New Kind Of Jedi"

SKELETON CREW: First Official Look At Show's Villains Revealed; Jude Law Is Playing A &quot;New Kind Of Jedi&quot;

Two new promo stills for the next Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, have been released, giving us a first official look at the show's villainous pirates...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Back in August, a D23 display gave us a first glimpse of the pirate villains who will be introduced in Lucasfilm's next Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew.

We larned that Vane - The Pirate King Gorian Shard's Nikto right-hand man from season 3 of The Mandalorian - will lead this motley bunch, and he'll be joined by a Shistavanen, a Gran and a formidable looking droid with a peg-leg.

Now, EW has revealed an official look at these pirates, as well as their character names and which actors will be playing them.

The crew will consist of: Vane (Marti Matulis), Gunter (Jaleel White), Brutus (Frank Tatasciore, performance artist: Stephan Oyoung), Pax (performance artist: Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules).

Check out the new image at the link below, along with another look at Jude Law as the mysterious Jod Na Nawood, who co-creator Christopher Fored describes as a "whole new kind of Jedi."

“With the era we're in, we're kind of getting to play with that lawless thing,” says Ford of the show's pirate elements. “The Empire is gone, and so we're playing with a part of the galaxy that has a resurgence of piracy. Pirates are talked about so much in Star Wars. People would call Han Solo a pirate and he'd be like, ‘How dare you?’ And we've seen some awesome pirates in the animated shows. So this was something where both [executive producers] Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were really excited to do more pirate stuff.”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

Have a look at some previously-released stills below.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.

AHSOKA Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update As Manny Jacinto Shares Hopes For THE ACOLYTE's Future
Related:

AHSOKA Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update As Manny Jacinto Shares Hopes For THE ACOLYTE's Future
THE ACOLYTE: Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Says He [Stands] In Solidarity With Amandla Stenberg
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE: Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Says He "[Stands] In Solidarity" With Amandla Stenberg
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/19/2024, 6:33 AM
"New Kind Of Jedi"......thats all we've gotta from disney, it'd be nice to see a traditional jedi for once.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 6:37 AM
Pirates , you say?.

User Comment Image

While I do hope Hondo is in the show , I think the ones we see to be getting in this look cool especially the Wolfman creature.

Steve Urkel being in this was unexpected but still nice to see lol.

Also with that trenchcoat and them saying they want to introduce a new kind of Jedi , it makes me think we are getting a Pirate/Swashbuckler Jedi like Kanan was the “Cowboy Jedi” which is what Filoni called him.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.
TK420
TK420 - 9/19/2024, 6:44 AM
These mfers don't even know what a regular Jedi is...
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/19/2024, 7:02 AM
Did I do that?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/19/2024, 7:02 AM
Is that Deadshot in the background? 🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder