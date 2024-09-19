SKELETON CREW: First Official Look At Show's Villains Revealed; Jude Law Is Playing A "New Kind Of Jedi"

Back in August, a D23 display gave us a first glimpse of the pirate villains who will be introduced in Lucasfilm's next Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew.

We larned that Vane - The Pirate King Gorian Shard's Nikto right-hand man from season 3 of The Mandalorian - will lead this motley bunch, and he'll be joined by a Shistavanen, a Gran and a formidable looking droid with a peg-leg.

Now, EW has revealed an official look at these pirates, as well as their character names and which actors will be playing them.

The crew will consist of: Vane (Marti Matulis), Gunter (Jaleel White), Brutus (Frank Tatasciore, performance artist: Stephan Oyoung), Pax (performance artist: Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules).

Check out the new image at the link below, along with another look at Jude Law as the mysterious Jod Na Nawood, who co-creator Christopher Fored describes as a "whole new kind of Jedi."

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' exclusive photos reveal Jaleel White and a band of space pirates, as show creators explain a 'resurgence of piracy.'

“With the era we're in, we're kind of getting to play with that lawless thing,” says Ford of the show's pirate elements. “The Empire is gone, and so we're playing with a part of the galaxy that has a resurgence of piracy. Pirates are talked about so much in Star Wars. People would call Han Solo a pirate and he'd be like, ‘How dare you?’ And we've seen some awesome pirates in the animated shows. So this was something where both [executive producers] Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were really excited to do more pirate stuff.”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

Have a look at some previously-released stills below.

Jude Law Teases 'Childhood Adventure' and Star Wars Easter Eggs in 'Skeleton Crew' Series



Coming to Disney+ on December 3.



"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.