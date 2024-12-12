SKELETON CREW Star Jude Law On Episode 3's Big Reveal And Nawood's Force(?) Abilities - SPOILERS

We already had a pretty good idea that Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood wasn't who he claimed to be, but this week's third episode of Skeleton Crew revealed that the duplicitous Force-user is actually known by several different names.

Spoilers follow.

In "Very Interesting, as an Astrogration Problem," our young heroes convince Nawood to return to Port Borgo to rescue SM-33, which is when we get confirmation that he is indeed Captain Silva from the premiere's opening scene.

Later, Nawood takes the kids to see an old friend of his named Kh'ymm (voiced by Alia Shawkat), who he says is an expert on reading star maps and will be able to help them find their way back to At Attin. Kh'ymm refers to Jod as Crimson Jack, a character introduced in the first issue of a comic book miniseries called Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy, released back in 2022.

We're not sure if he's supposed to be the Crimson Jack or if he was simply given the nickname as a nod to the character, but one thing seems certain, Jod/Silva/Jack has a hidden agenda.

During an interview with EW, Law was asked about the big reveal, and his character's mysterious history as a Force-user.

"That doesn't really come out until right near the end when you really get an insight into his backstory and why he may be a Force user and is Force-sensitive. And it was a detail that was always there, but [creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford) and I really went back and made sure we were all on the same page as to where he was born and what happened.

And it's kind of interesting, but a very revealing page in his past, I would say is that he's not someone who's had a childhood. He's someone who's kind of had his childhood snatched away from him, and it's why he looks at the kids sort of with disdain. They're just small adults. Why don't they understand they've got to get on and survive? And why are they so inexperienced? He has no real concept of innocence."

Will Jack turn out to be a scoundrel with a heart like Han Solo, or a flat-out villain? It would have been very easy for him to take control of the ship and strand the kids (or worse), so he doesn't seem to be completely ruthless.

What did you make of this episode of Skeleton Crew? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."