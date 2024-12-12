SKELETON CREW Star Jude Law On Episode 3's Big Reveal And Nawood's Force(?) Abilities - SPOILERS

SKELETON CREW Star Jude Law On Episode 3's Big Reveal And Nawood's Force(?) Abilities - SPOILERS

Jude Law has weighed-in on this week's episode of Skeleton Crew and the big reveals relating to his character, Jod Na Nawood (if that is his real name)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 12, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We already had a pretty good idea that Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood wasn't who he claimed to be, but this week's third episode of Skeleton Crew revealed that the duplicitous Force-user is actually known by several different names.

Spoilers follow.

In "Very Interesting, as an Astrogration Problem," our young heroes convince Nawood to return to Port Borgo to rescue SM-33, which is when we get confirmation that he is indeed Captain Silva from the premiere's opening scene.

Later, Nawood takes the kids to see an old friend of his named Kh'ymm (voiced by Alia Shawkat), who he says is an expert on reading star maps and will be able to help them find their way back to At Attin. Kh'ymm refers to Jod as Crimson Jack, a character introduced in the first issue of a comic book miniseries called Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy, released back in 2022.

We're not sure if he's supposed to be the Crimson Jack or if he was simply given the nickname as a nod to the character, but one thing seems certain, Jod/Silva/Jack has a hidden agenda.

During an interview with EW, Law was asked about the big reveal, and his character's mysterious history as a Force-user.

"That doesn't really come out until right near the end when you really get an insight into his backstory and why he may be a Force user and is Force-sensitive. And it was a detail that was always there, but [creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford) and I really went back and made sure we were all on the same page as to where he was born and what happened.

And it's kind of interesting, but a very revealing page in his past, I would say is that he's not someone who's had a childhood. He's someone who's kind of had his childhood snatched away from him, and it's why he looks at the kids sort of with disdain. They're just small adults. Why don't they understand they've got to get on and survive? And why are they so inexperienced? He has no real concept of innocence."

Will Jack turn out to be a scoundrel with a heart like Han Solo, or a flat-out villain? It would have been very easy for him to take control of the ship and strand the kids (or worse), so he doesn't seem to be completely ruthless.

What did you make of this episode of Skeleton Crew? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. 

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

SKELETON CREW Episode 3 Features A Surprise Cameo From SPIDER-MAN 2 Star Alfred Molina - SPOILERS
Related:

SKELETON CREW Episode 3 Features A Surprise Cameo From SPIDER-MAN 2 Star Alfred Molina - SPOILERS
SKELETON CREW Episode 3 Reveals The REAL Identity Of Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SKELETON CREW Episode 3 Reveals The REAL Identity Of Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/12/2024, 9:12 AM
It’s clear to me after watching the Acolyte that not every Padawan becomes a Jedi and some move on to do other things in life. So it’s not far fetched to say he’s force sensitive and a possible ex padawan or maybe even trained by a sith.
AgentSmith
AgentSmith - 12/12/2024, 9:19 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I agree and I think that's perfectly fine. I think as part of the cannon not all kids would be found to be trained by either side, but kids that are inclined would figure it out, especially as part of the Lore. I'm really digging the "goonies in space" vibe here. And, I think Kh'ymm is my new favorite side character. I loved everything about her!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 9:33 AM
Crimson Jack was actually in a Star Wars comic back in 1977 but was reintroduced into current canon back in 2022

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Considering that the current version appeared during the sequel trilogy era , it’s likely not “Jod” so perhaps someone else takes up that name in the future after him.

Anyway , very interested in this character and his backstory which it seems like we won’t get much of though I hope the little we do get is satisfying.

I think he’s definitely Force Sensitive but someone who has no affiliation with the Jedi Order and just slipped through the cracks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 9:49 AM
Also very intrigued by the mystery around At-Attin aswell…

I like how peoples complaints about Star Wars suburbs not fitting this universe and how come no one knows about this place play into the show so as always , best to see something first then complain if need be.

It being so purposefully secluded that the kids haven’t even heard of the war or destruction of Alderaan adds a nice little wrinkle & dimension to the larger SW narrative

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder