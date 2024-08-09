STAR WARS: First SKELETON CREW Trailer And Poster Introduce Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi Jod Na Nawood

Lucasfilm shared the first trailer and poster for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in Anaheim and, in this thrilling new preview, we learn more about what's to come and finally see Jude Law's Jedi in action...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 11:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

We were starting to grow concerned about Lucasfilm's Amblin-inspired Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but the first trailer for the long-awaited Disney+ series has finally been released (via SFFGazette.com) more than a year after it premiered at Star Wars Celebration. 

The footage is almost identical to what was shown in London; however, that was never officially released online, and it means many of you can now finally see Jude Law's mysterious Jedi, Jod Na Nawood, in action for the first time.

Accompanying the trailer is a new poster for the series which is spearheaded by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Law recently said that "first word that comes to my mind" when describing Skeleton Crew is "joyful." He also shared that "seeing children in that environment in a Star Wars environment is thrilling and very, very unique."

"It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There's a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it."

According to the Captain Marvel star, the series is "very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears and overcoming...perhaps [one's] opinion of oneself or one's own weaknesses in order to succeed."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew below.

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Jude Law.

Finding their way home - and meeting unlikely allies and enemies - will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. 

Starring Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost, episodes of the original live-action series are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

The executive producers are Christopher Ford, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on December 3.

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW - Vane Returns With A New Pirate Crew In D23 First Look
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/9/2024, 11:59 PM
Cute, like a more competently made Ewok Adventure!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/9/2024, 11:59 PM
Looks weaker than the acolyte. but that was going to be hard to follow up anyway.

Hope it’s good 🫶🏾
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/10/2024, 12:00 AM
This doesn't look like its going to be divisive or anything but a Stranger Worlds x Goonies in the Star Wars universe isn't something I am interested in.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 8/10/2024, 12:07 AM
Meh!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/10/2024, 12:17 AM
Looks fun to me. I like that they are playing off a very Speilberg style feel.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/10/2024, 1:16 AM
So Jude Law's character is indeed a Jedi. Nice.
ridah
ridah - 8/10/2024, 1:27 AM
@NinnesMBC - I don't think that small clip definitely tells us that, could've easily been a slight of hand.
Cap1
Cap1 - 8/10/2024, 5:59 AM
@ridah - I think when the trailer says 'you're a Jedi' because he just used the force kinda confirms it
Knightrider
Knightrider - 8/10/2024, 1:17 AM
I feel like I would have enjoyed this more if they hadn’t wrapped it in the Star Wars IP.

A Goonies style movie set in space actually sounds amazing, but this feels cheapened by making it Star Wars related rather than enhanced.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/10/2024, 1:47 AM
This looks awful.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 2:39 AM
That looks fun!!.

I love how they are drawing on the Spielberg Amblin template with films such as E.T and the Goonies with the suburbs & kids on bikes…

I’m sure some people will have issues with “Earth-ish” it looks but then’ll turn around and seemingly have no issue with a 50’s dinner being on Coruscant in AOTC.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the kids seem good and love the vibe!!.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/10/2024, 2:56 AM
That’s cool. Not my thing. I didn’t like ET or Goonies or anything like that when I was kid in the 80’s and I certainly don’t like them to any more of a degree now as an adult but it’s Star Wars so I’ll power through. Hopefully it becomes someone’s favorite Star Wars thing and sucks them into the universe.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/10/2024, 7:08 AM
the suburbs?.............What is this shit? star wars doesn't even look like star wars anymore.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/10/2024, 7:28 AM
It definitely has that retro Spielberg kid adventure vibe and I'm actually kinda digging it.

I don't think the child actors are really selling it for me though yet, and the Jude Law reveal at the end is kinda odd, they cut it as if it's suppose to be a big reveal showing his face and I think it's going to leave people thinking he's supposed to be an established character.
BassMan
BassMan - 8/10/2024, 7:39 AM
Liking the old 80’s kids adventure vibe it’s going for, could be a lot of fun. And possibly a breath of fresh air for the SW universe. I’ve been a big fan of all the genre series that have been released; Andor an espionage thriller, The Mandalorian an old western/pulp comic adventure. Much more than the legacy series, which I still enjoyed but weren’t as crisp as the others. Hope it’s good.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/10/2024, 7:45 AM
Looks as bad as The Acolyte.

