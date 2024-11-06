STAR WARS Has Finally Identified The Mysterious Sith Inquisitor Who Attacked Ahsoka Tano In TALES OF THE JEDI

STAR WARS Has Finally Identified The Mysterious Sith Inquisitor Who Attacked Ahsoka Tano In TALES OF THE JEDI

Tales of the Jedi revealed what became of Ahsoka Tano after The Clone Wars but failed to name the Sith Inquisitor who attacked. However, in doing so, a new encyclopedia creates a big continuity issue.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's now been two years since Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi premiered Disney+ and Lucasfilm has finally named the mysterious Inquisitor who tracked down and attacked Ahsoka Tano in the series. 

That story played out shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith, but contradicted E.K. Johnston's Ahsoka novel and seemed to suggest that Dave Filoni had no qualms about retconning or ignoring what happens in books or comics. 

That was evident from how Tales of the Jedi changed everything from Ahsoka's first meeting with Bail Organa to how she got her "Fulcrum" codename.

Regardless, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the new Star Wars Encyclopedia establishes that the mysterious villain is officially known as the "First Brother."

"One of Darth Vader's Force-attuned Jedi hunters," reads the official character description, "this Inquisitor is dispatched to follow a tip that a Jedi has appeared in a remote village. He kills almost everyone there and is even ready to attack the Imperial informant, but Ahsoka Tano confronts and defeats him."

In Johnston's novel, the Inquisitor who attacks Ahsoka on a remote planet where she's found peace (shortly after the events of The Clone Wars) is called Sixth Brother. One way to explain this is that Tales of the Jedi and the Ahsoka book are telling the same story, albeit from different perspectives or in alternative ways. 

Of course, it's also possible these are meant as two separate - albeit extremely similar - events, thereby "fixing" the apparent continuity issue. We don't think so, though. 

Filoni has previously said he worked with Johnston on the book, though that was before both The Clone Wars was revived and the live-action Ahsoka was anywhere near close to becoming a reality. The filmmaker wanting to tell this story in a different way isn't a shocker, but it does lead to questions about how important any of these tie-in stories are. 

After all, if they can become non-canon on a whim thanks to a TV show or movie, should we really be taking them with anything more than a pinch of salt? Lucasfilm has avoided telling stories within the same timeframes, but there are bound to be more contradictions down the line.

Ultimately, it might be best to take anything we see on the page with a pinch of salt because Lucasfilm can't be expected to be beholden to what happens in comics and novels that only a very small percentage of fans read. However, for the hardcore Star Wars fans, this will be frustrating. 

SKELETON CREW Full Trailer Reveals New Plot Details For The Next Disney+ STAR WARS Series
Related:

SKELETON CREW Full Trailer Reveals New Plot Details For The Next Disney+ STAR WARS Series
THE ACOLYTE Concept Art Shows Darth Plagueis Wielding A Lightsaber And Fully Reveals His Monstrous Face
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Concept Art Shows Darth Plagueis Wielding A Lightsaber And Fully Reveals His Monstrous Face

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/6/2024, 11:41 AM
Badass design.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/6/2024, 11:54 AM
Dude in a black cape and hood! Brilliant!

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/6/2024, 11:54 AM
No surprise written media is treated as secondary canon. Another instance is how Depa Billaba died. Completely different in comic and The Bad Batch. Kinda sucks because there are some cool Star Wars comics and novels
MG0019
MG0019 - 11/6/2024, 12:00 PM
Who gives a frick.

It’s a throwaway villain.

Nobody was on the edge of their seat trying to figure out who it was. And if some book contradicts the “cannon” some other book? Doesn’t matter. They obviously don’t care, why should you?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder