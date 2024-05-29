THE ACOLYTE Character Posters Reveal New Details As Reactions From London Screening Land

We're now less than a week away from the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, and Disney+ has released a series of character posters spotlighting the show's Jedi heroes, as well as Mae, the mysterious dark-side assassin of the title.

In addition to providing new looks at Mae, Jedi Masters Sol, Indara, Kelnacca, and Padawan Jecki Lon, the banners reveal some new details about each character. There are no spoilers, of course, but the information does give us a better idea of how they'll factor into the story.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte were screened at a London premiere event last night, and attendees have been sharing their reactions to social media. Like the initial round of responses, these are mostly positive, if a little less enthusiastic overall.

Check out the posters and reactions at the links below, along with a recently-released TV spot featuring some new footage.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: The Acolyte? Drop us a comment down below.