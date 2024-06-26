THE ACOLYTE Episode 5 "Night" Recap - The Master's Face Revealed As We Bid Farewell To [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

The fifth episode of The Acolyte finally reveals The Master's identity, but with it quickly made clear that he's one of the Star Wars franchise's most powerful villains yet, there are some casualties...

Jun 26, 2024
As The Acolyte's latest episode, "Night," begins, Osha awakens on Khofar to find a dead Jedi at her feet and an epic lightsaber duel playing out between The Master and the group led by Sol. 

Both The Master's Cortosis helmet and gauntlet short-circuit a lightsaber when struck, meaning he's able to make easy work of his attackers. Yord is wounded and the villain pursues Osha after she tries and fails to stun him. Fortunately, Sol is there to make the save and orders his former Padawan to flee alongside Yord. 

It appears The Master and Sol may have a history and the red lightsaber-wielding baddie taunts the Jedi over the secrets he keeps (it's becoming increasingly obvious that he and the other Jedi killed by Mae led an attack on the coven we saw in episode 3). 

Jecki, meanwhile, attempts to apprehend Mae and ultimately succeeds. The Master then strikes, leading to the Padawan wielding two lightsabers as she fends off his attacks. 

The Master prepares to kill Mae for betraying him, only to find himself battling Sol and Jecki. The latter successfully breaks his mask but he splits his lightsaber in two and stabs her three times. With that, the fan-favourite Padawan is dead!

As for who lies beneath The Master's mask, it's Qimir, the mild-mannered former smuggler who has been accompanying Mae on her travels. 

He refers to Jecki as an "it" and claims to have no name; however, he is a Sith and has decided to attack the Jedi because he wishes to be left alone to use the Force as he chooses. Qimir wants his freedom and doesn't wish to answer to the Jedi; he also wants a pupil, or an Acolyte, suggesting it's here that the lineage which eventually leads to Palpatine and Vader begins. 

Osha and Yord return, but The Master snaps the latter's neck before he's attacked and carried away by the planet's bug-like aliens after the heroes lead them to him. Mae knocks Sol unconscious and the twins have a heart-to-heart before Osha makes it clear she intends to make her sister answer for her crimes. 

Using the force to KO Osha as well, Mae cuts her hair and takes her sister's place alongside Sol as they leave the planet, the only survivors of The Master's attack. 

The villain survives, though, and finds Osha. Healing her wounds, "Night" ends with the Sith telling her, "Even in the revelation of our triumph, we see the depth of our despair..."

ROGUE ONE Star Ben Mendelsohn Will Return As Orson Krennic For ANDOR Season 2
Doomsday8888
6/26/2024, 8:14 AM
They wasted my girl Dafne, f*ck this show.

Time for her to play Laura 24/7 now.
TheShape9859
6/26/2024, 8:15 AM
So it's basically just like everyone suspected....lame
TheVisionary25
6/26/2024, 8:15 AM
This episode was nuts!!.

Qimir being the Master was predictable given he seemed like the only option but man , credit to Manny Jacinto was playing the turn because he did it so well..

Gone was the slippery , disheveled and kinda clumsy ex-smugggler and instead there was this deadly & confident Sith who effectly took out almost everyone…

I was not expecting Jecki & Yord to die so soon but it was effectively shocking when it happened , especially the former since I liked the character.

With Mae and Osha having trading places now , I have no idea how the remaining 3 episodes will unfold but I can’t wait to see!!.
abd00bie
6/26/2024, 8:16 AM
He doesn't say he is a Sith though, but what a Jedi *might* call a Sith
clintthahamster
6/26/2024, 8:16 AM
I'm a little bummed that the Master's identity was so clearly telegraphed from the jump, all though we were still guessing right up to the reveal, and I still wouldn't rule out one of the "Mothers" from being involved in Qimir's plot.

Also hated to see Yord and Jecki bite the dust, but that's also one helluva way to establish Qimir as a serious threat.

View Recorder