THE ACOLYTE Fan Petition To Renew Series Gains Momentum As Rival Effort To Keep It Canceled Fizzles Out

Star Wars fans have started rallying around a Change.org petition which asks Disney to renew The Acolyte, though a rival effort meant to surpass that has seemingly fallen flat. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

It was a few days ago the news broke that Disney+'s latest Star Wars TV series, The Acolyte, has been cancelled after just one season. Some celebrated the news and others were quick to express disappointment over what they felt was a knee-jerk reaction to negativity created by review-bombing, for example. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a Change.org petition asking for Disney and Lucasfilm to renew The Acolyte has reached over 37,200 signatures and is next aiming for 50,000. 

The same day that launched, a group of Star Wars fans rallied together and decided to launch a petition named "DON'T renew The Acolyte." Based on what we've seen across social media, it seems the goal was to beat "Renew The Acolyte" and prove cancelling it was the right decision; however, as of now, it sits at a mere 5,222 signatures (bear in mind it launched within hours of its rival).

While a petition like "Renew The Acolyte" will need considerably more than 37,000 signatures to convince Disney to take action, it's worth noting that the backlash to the cancellation has started reaching mainstream media outlets. 

This could sway Disney and Lucasfilm's decision and, while a reversal of The Acolyte's cancellation still seems unlikely, this may at least convince the studios to find a way to properly finish the story and somehow tie up all those dangling plot threads. 

Regardless of how this particular case pans out, Disney seems to be moving the Star Wars franchise back to theaters after half a decade of it being a streaming property.

The Mandalorian season 4 is now The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Andor will end with season 2, Skeleton Crew is a limited series, and Ahsoka is also expected to end with a second season that leads into Dave Filoni's movie. There are also no plans for The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi to return. 

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The entire first season of The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.

THE ACOLYTE: New Details On Why Series Was Cancelled Revealed Along With A-List Actor Who Almost Played Sol
Spoken
Spoken - 8/25/2024, 9:41 AM
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/25/2024, 9:42 AM
User Comment Image
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 8/25/2024, 9:44 AM
It's one of them things, can't win them all.

Usually people that bash SW a called a vocal minority.

The people that liked this show however are the actual vocal minority this time.

I get being infuriated but I imagine this decision is final.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 8/25/2024, 9:45 AM
@Snow43214 - are*
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 8/25/2024, 9:45 AM
petition to cancel the last Jedi had over 116,000 signatures.
ptick
ptick - 8/25/2024, 9:48 AM
The only thing I'm less likely to do than fill out a petition to revive a show is to fill out a petition to keep one canceled.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 9:56 AM
@ptick - I atleast appreciate the effort from the revival show of trying to do something positive but yeah , idk if these petitions have ever worked
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/25/2024, 9:50 AM
You just post the dumbest shit these days don't you?
Forthas
Forthas - 8/25/2024, 9:50 AM
Even if they do not make a direct continuation, they should use these characters in other films.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/25/2024, 9:52 AM
Nah keep that crap away and give us good Star Wars content.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/25/2024, 9:55 AM
I generally hate cancelling shows on cliffhangers, I'm still on the 2016-ABC train: have networks sign a final-episode commitment per series order (aka. at least one final episode has to be produced to wrap up the stories in a satisfying manner, thast way the value for selling the series off to other places is rising)

NBC did that with Timeless and Netflix for Sens8, I'm aware not every network is invested in their shows and want to commit a "final episode fee" but damn, so many shows are left hanging.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/25/2024, 9:58 AM
My feelings on online petitions and petitions in general:

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/25/2024, 10:27 AM
@Feralwookiee - feel same way signed to two online petitions for something for good cause never went through make impact I no longer do it any more
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/25/2024, 9:58 AM
This is like that time you implied this might get pulled from Disney+.

This petition won't do anything, and you're beyond naive if you think it will.

And stop slyly pushing your "it was because it was review bombed" narrative - which makes you sound even more gullible.

p.s. - Another headline you didn't fumble! Outstanding, sir! 👏
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/25/2024, 10:00 AM
People need to be adults and accept that some things just don't work out. If only 10,000 people (for example) watched the show and 2 million people hated it. How is it financially beneficial to continue to produce a show nobody is watching except 10,000 people? Not to mention merchandise tied to this show that won't sell and the studio will take a loss on.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/25/2024, 10:02 AM
@SonOfAGif - Stop making all the sense in the world 😛
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/25/2024, 10:02 AM
Yeah, that's never gonna me enough. 50000 potential viewers doesn't justify a 150 million budget
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 10:08 AM
@bkmeijer1 - true but the amount of noise social media is making about it and how even some major publications are I think will give Lucasfilm something to think about atleast
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/25/2024, 10:29 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I doubt this story was ever gonna be finished completely when it was canceled. There's a novel explaining Ochi of [frick]ing Bestoon's backstory, so I'm sure this'll get a novel as well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 10:31 AM
@bkmeijer1 - oh I’m sure but not just novels or comics but perhaps in tv aswell under a different name
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/25/2024, 10:04 AM
“Fan petition gains momentum”

From which fans?

the ones that never watched Season 1

or the Fans that stopped watching after a few episodes who realized the show was trash

lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 10:04 AM
Some people are just pathetic so I’m glad their efforts seem to have fizzled out…

Also , some SW fans need to decide if they are even that now if almost nothing in this franchise works for them these days and that it’s possible it’s just not really for them anymore.

You can still continue to the enjoy the content you do if any and the original trilogy & prequels are still there aswell as Legends but don’t try to disparage something like The Acolyte that others clearly do.

It had its flaws but overall , I felt the story & characters were engaging enough that I liked it overall and hope it gets a continuation in some form or another!!.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/25/2024, 10:06 AM
“The acolyte deserved a season 2”

That is an activist talking
who does not care about loses and profit

Just the agenda
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/25/2024, 10:10 AM
At least $180 million was burned for the series. It brought no new subs, low viewership, damaged the brand.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/25/2024, 10:15 AM
Said it looked crap from the trailers and I was right, watched two episodes and it wasn't worth watching anymore.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/25/2024, 10:26 AM
I'm in no way convinced these "fans" actually watched the show. I mean where were they when this show needed the support while it premired? Pretty sure the majority of these people are activists who have become one of those loud minorities they like to complain about just on the other side of the fence who want nothing more then to treat this as a political situation instead of a bad show with a small fanbase failing.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2024, 10:30 AM
Lol you'd need millions of signatures for them to even consider it. Petitions are funny and a waste of time. You should have made the best possible show in the first place
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 8/25/2024, 10:32 AM
Dear God! People need to go outside and play.

