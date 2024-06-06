THE ACOLYTE Showrunner And Lead Star Respond To Fans Calling Series "The Gayest STAR WARS Yet"

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland and lead star Amandla Stenberg have responded to the popular suggestion online that the series is "the gayest Star Wars yet," sharing their belief R2-D2 is a lesbian.

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Acolyte is set during The High Republic Era and plays out around 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. The Jedi Order is at the height of its power and the Galaxy is at peace, a far cry from the rise of the Empire during the prequels. 

The Disney+ series has, unfortunately, already received backlash for featuring a diverse cast. Now, a new interview with showrunner Leslye Headland and lead star Amandla Stenberg is likely to only further incense its detractors. 

The Wrap (via SFFGazette.com) asked them whether The Acolyte really is "the gayest Star Wars yet," to which Headland responded, "No, I don't think so. Yet people have told me it's the gayest Star Wars and I’m frankly..."

"You're offended?" Stenberg asked. "Into it," Headland responded with a laugh.

They'd go on to poke fun at some of the wider Star Wars franchise's supposed gay themes, including the long-held belief that there might be romantic feelings between C-3PO and R2-D2. 

"Are you telling me, with a straight face, that C-3PO is straight?" Headland joked, echoing the opinions of many fans, before declaring that R2-D2 being a lesbian is now "canon."

Honestly, it's all meant in good fun and. Despite being deemed "woke" on social media by those who have never watched it, The Acolyte's first two episodes don't feature any obviously gay characters (and, even if it did, we're not sure why some might decide it's a problem). 

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

You can check out the full interview with Headland and Stenberg below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg Says Shocking [SPOILER] Was Boldest Move Leslye Headland Could Make
THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg Says Shocking [SPOILER] Was "Boldest Move" Leslye Headland Could Make
THE ACOLYE's RT Score Now Puts It In The Same Ballpark As ANDOR But What's The Deal With The Audience Score?
THE ACOLYE's RT Score Now Puts It In The Same Ballpark As ANDOR But What's The Deal With The Audience Score?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/6/2024, 11:57 AM
Anybody that missed the fact they were doing exactly that, having some fun in an interview, can only blame themselves. It was never that deep to begin with.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/6/2024, 11:59 AM
@NinnesMBC -

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
Toonstrack
Toonstrack - 6/6/2024, 11:59 AM
This comment section is going to be rational and adult im sure.
TK420
TK420 - 6/6/2024, 12:00 PM
No true Star Wars fan is watching this.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2024, 12:01 PM
Lol
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/6/2024, 12:01 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/6/2024, 12:01 PM
C3PO isn't gay, he is like a posh droid or butler.

He is a bit of a coward though.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2024, 12:03 PM
My complaints are mostly stem from why was this show green lot? I don't need a whole season to see why the evil sister and good sister's origin story, shows like these need to add meat to Star Wars lore. So far only the whip lightsaber has done so, tell a small story thar might have no meat and potatoes when it comes to the back story of this era seems like a huge waste of time imo. I will say the practical creatures and vfx are on point, but that's it. I'll finish the show but I'd rather they focus on interesting backstories that focus on adding context and lore to the overall story that is Star Wars, this is just another show. Andor served its purpose, Rogue One served it's purpose. Obi Wan tried
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 6/6/2024, 12:05 PM
Headland belongs in jail with her former master Big Harv.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/6/2024, 12:07 PM
Disney Star Wars:The Acolyte

Can't wait to see this

User Comment Image

grif
grif - 6/6/2024, 12:07 PM
just stop watching guys. its over

View Recorder