THE ACOLYTE's Credits Include Another Nod To STAR WARS Sequel's [SPOILER] As New Theory Points To EU Link

In the closing moments of last week's episode of The Acolyte, The Stranger approached a downed Osha as Kylo Ren's familiar theme could be heard playing subtly in the background.

That's led to speculation about the Sith villain possibly being the founder of the Knights of Ren, and if you stick around through the credits of today's "Teach/Corrupt," Ben Solo's theme is hard to miss around the 35:40 mark. It's an obvious nod to the future Supreme Leader of the First Order and there must be a reason for its inclusion.

If The Stranger isn't the founder of the Knights of Ren, then perhaps the "Power of Two" he's searching for has something to do with a Force Dyad? (which Rey and Ben are in the future).

Whatever the case may be, when The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland was recently asked about the theme's inclusion, she responded, "Ah, wish I could [tell you]. It is there on purpose, but I can’t tell you why, and I can’t go into what it is. But you shall see."

Star Wars fans have also been quick to compare the unnamed planet The Stranger takes refuge on to Ahch-To. That was where Luke Skywalker went into hiding during the sequel trilogy and happens to be the birthplace of the Jedi Order.

However, seeing as Cortosis runs through the planet, we believe this is actually Bal'demnic.

The planet was largely ignored until knowledge of the planet's rich deposits of Cortosis ore fell into the hands of Sith Lords Darth Tenebrous and Darth Plagueis. The latter killed his Master there and proceeded to mine the precious material until his death at Palpatine's hands.

That's all Expanded Universe content, of course, but it may offer some clues about what's to come and exactly how The Stranger fits into the wider Star Wars franchise and lineage of the Sith. We're hoping for answers, anyway, as it would be a shame for The Acolyte to leave us hanging.

#TheAcolyte Okay but like they already put Kylo Ren’s theme TWICE🙈 in two episodes in a rom! I mean, something is going on!!! 🫣🤡 pic.twitter.com/hgBJGtC0am — 🦋Break Of Dawn🦋 (@aurorejiud) July 3, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Six episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.