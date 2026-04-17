The Mandalorian And Grogu Tickets On Sale Posters Revealed Along With Popcorn Buckets First Look

The Mandalorian And Grogu Tickets On Sale Posters Revealed Along With Popcorn Buckets First Look

The Mandalorian and Grogu tickets are now on sale, and Lucasfilm is building excitement by revealing new posters and the theater merch that's on the way next month (including the popcorn buckets).

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

A new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu was released during Disney's CinemaCon presentation yesterday evening, and tickets are now on sale for the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

A TV spot has now debuted alongside several posters, and any one of these could be considered wallpaper-worthy. As usual, they've been shared by companies like IMAX, RealD 3D, and 4DX, promoting those premium format screens. 

Talking in Las Vegas, filmmaker Jon Favreau confirmed that over 40 minutes of the movie were shot for the expanded IMAX ratio. When MovieWeb caught up with The Mandalorian and Grogu helmer, he explained:

"A lot of what Star Wars was about, too, is about family and about growth. But you need the fun, exciting backdrop. And that backdrop was inspired by the 'Flash Gordon' space opera, pulp storytelling. And also, we had this scale to do it. Now, we can do that kind of stuff. There's the head of the creature that we use for example in the movie, but we needed interactivity."

"So to have that, and to have to build on a stage that was tall enough for IMAX, big enough to fill with so that we could go underwater, it's those moments that inspire you. You saw things. If you watch the animated shows, you kind of see what it is. But can we do something that hasn't been done before in Star Wars while still making it feel like Star Wars? It's harder than you think."

It finally feels like excitement for the movie is building, and we'd bet on Lucasfilm pulling out all the stops to further increase excitement in the coming weeks. 

Check out this new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu below. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

We also have a first look at some of the merchandise you'll be able to find in theaters next month, including some sure-to-be-popular popcorn buckets.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Mandalorian And Grogu Final Trailer Is Old-School Star Wars And Fully Reveals Live-Action Embo
Related:

The Mandalorian And Grogu Final Trailer Is Old-School Star Wars And Fully Reveals Live-Action Embo
The Mandalorian And Grogu May Have Lowest Opening Of Any Disney Era Star Wars Movie
Recommended For You:

The Mandalorian And Grogu May Have Lowest Opening Of Any Disney Era Star Wars Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/17/2026, 1:28 PM
This movie is going to be a financial disaster; I expect it to come in below $70 million.
Timerider
Timerider - 4/17/2026, 1:37 PM
It will make over 70 million, let’s get real.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/17/2026, 1:47 PM
Is there any hype with this?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder