The Mandalorian And Grogu Tickets On Sale Posters Revealed Along With Popcorn Buckets First Look

A new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu was released during Disney's CinemaCon presentation yesterday evening, and tickets are now on sale for the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

A TV spot has now debuted alongside several posters, and any one of these could be considered wallpaper-worthy. As usual, they've been shared by companies like IMAX, RealD 3D, and 4DX, promoting those premium format screens.

Talking in Las Vegas, filmmaker Jon Favreau confirmed that over 40 minutes of the movie were shot for the expanded IMAX ratio. When MovieWeb caught up with The Mandalorian and Grogu helmer, he explained:

"A lot of what Star Wars was about, too, is about family and about growth. But you need the fun, exciting backdrop. And that backdrop was inspired by the 'Flash Gordon' space opera, pulp storytelling. And also, we had this scale to do it. Now, we can do that kind of stuff. There's the head of the creature that we use for example in the movie, but we needed interactivity." "So to have that, and to have to build on a stage that was tall enough for IMAX, big enough to fill with so that we could go underwater, it's those moments that inspire you. You saw things. If you watch the animated shows, you kind of see what it is. But can we do something that hasn't been done before in Star Wars while still making it feel like Star Wars? It's harder than you think."

It finally feels like excitement for the movie is building, and we'd bet on Lucasfilm pulling out all the stops to further increase excitement in the coming weeks.

Check out this new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu below.

We also have a first look at some of the merchandise you'll be able to find in theaters next month, including some sure-to-be-popular popcorn buckets.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.