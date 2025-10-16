THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Won't Feature Katy O'Brian's Elia Kane; Sigourney Weaver Confirms Only Minor Role

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Won't Feature Katy O'Brian's Elia Kane; Sigourney Weaver Confirms Only Minor Role

The Mandalorian star Katy O'Brian has confirmed she won't return as Elia Kane in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, while we also have new insights from actors Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars movie to touch down in theaters since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. While The Mandalorian was one of Disney+'s biggest hits, it won't be until next May that we discover whether that popularity translates to ticket sales. 

The movie is believed to be a condensed version of The Mandalorian Season 4, suggesting filmmaker Jon Favreau had to leave many ideas and characters on the cutting room floor (turning 8 episodes into a 2-hour movie).

Among the absentees will be Katy O'Brian's villainous Elia Kane. We don't know what became of Moff Gideon's eyes and ears in the New Republic after Season 3, and with his arc likely over, it seems there will be no room for the Imperial's right-hand woman.

"Dude, nothing," O'Brian told Polygon when the site asked what she knows of Favreau's plans for The Mandalorian and Grogu. "I don't know if they're going to do a season four. I know the movie's coming out. I know I'm not in it."

It's been widely theorised that Gideon's cloning plans were a precursor to Supreme Leader Snoke's creation. However, it's just as possible that, after co-opting Emperor Palpatine's research, his endgame was to just create a "Mandalorian" army comprised of...himself. He's been defeated and his doubles destroyed, so that may be it for Gideon and Kane.

In terms of new additions to the Star Wars franchise, we know that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will lend his voice to Rotta the Hutt, the surprisingly ripped son of Jabba the Hutt.

Talking to Good Morning America, the actor explained, "I came in to do the voice. They hadn’t filmed the movie yet. Then they made the movie, I came and did more. I’ll probably have to do a little bit more. I spoke to Pedro [Pascal] the other day, and I think he was doing some more work, and seeing more of the film."

"I met Jon Favreau, and I’ve been such a huge fan of his for a long time," White continued. "He said, 'Would you like to come in and maybe talk to me about doing just a voice-over for Star Wars?' I said, 'I love Star Wars.' I discovered kind of in the moment almost the weight of the kind of character I was voicing."

Much of The Mandalorian and Grogu's plot remains under wraps, though Jabba's son is expected to be one of the movie's leads. How the Imperial remnants factor into that, and what it means for Dave Filoni's eventual Star Wars crossover movie, remains to be seen. 

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver plays a New Republic Colonel, Ward, but told Josh Horowitz that she was "only [on] set for a few days" and "surrounded by all sorts of creatures." So, a cameo then, which was perhaps to be expected given the small role the New Republic has played in The Mandalorian thus far.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. Stay tuned to SFFGazette.com for more on the movie.

Drew Struzan, Renowned Artist Behind Posters For STAR WARS, BLADE RUNNER, THE THING & More, Has Passed Away
Related:

Drew Struzan, Renowned Artist Behind Posters For STAR WARS, BLADE RUNNER, THE THING & More, Has Passed Away
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Encounter Hutts, AT-ATs, And A STAR WARS REBELS Fan Favorite
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Encounter Hutts, AT-ATs, And A STAR WARS REBELS Fan Favorite

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/16/2025, 2:11 PM
Who?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/16/2025, 2:14 PM
Trailer looked OK, nothing special IMO. At the very least, I think they'd have to go out of there to make it as bad as the last season🤷🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2025, 2:20 PM
While I certainly have my concerns about this movie apparently in essence being a condensed version of S4 on the big screen , I thought the teaser looked fun and almost a “back to basics” approach for not just the Mandalorian after S3 but SW theatrically aswell.

In regards to Jeremy Allen White , I’m glad that they are bringing back Rotta after Clone Wars as this grown up gladiator Hutt but I still find it odd that they would need him for it especially since you can’t even really recognize the bit of his voice we get in the teaser…

Maybe they will change or remove the modulation (hope so) otherwise what’s the point of getting JAW rather then a voice actor?.

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/16/2025, 2:25 PM
I had to Google who that was. Completely forgettable character from a forgettable, and terrible Mando S3.

I wonder if there will be an article to tell us if Bill Burr, Lizzo and Jack Black are not going to be in it?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2025, 2:27 PM
Honestly , I am not surprised that Sigourney Weaver has only a bit part in seems since I remember her saying she would only shoot for a few days and then go to London for a play she was doing there…

Most likely she recruits Mando (and Grogu) for whatever mission that involves Rotta and possibly taking out Imperial remnants with them checking in with her throughout the film & then seeing her at the end of the film.

Speaking of Imperial tenants , I thought Katy O Brian’s Elia Kane was fine in the show but I do think she could be an interesting position now…

Given that I don’t think she was ever caught on screen , she could either have gone into hiding after the death of Moff Gideon or maybe is still working within the New Republic as a mole that now gives info to the other imperial warlords.

Regardless , I do hope we see her again atleast to resolve that thread!!.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/16/2025, 2:32 PM
Her subplot was one of the reasons Mando season 3 was a dud. That episode with her and the doctor was so obviously televised and poorly written/acted that it was almost comedic to watch it play out attempting seriousness. We are good if the character never shows up again.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/16/2025, 2:33 PM
@mountainman - telegraphed darn you autocorrect!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder