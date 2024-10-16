Hot Toys Reveals New VENOM Comic Figure And It's EXACTLY How The Lethal Protector Should Look In The MCU

Hot Toys has unveiled a new Venom 1/6th scale action figure based on the character's comic book appearance and it's fair to say this is nearly exactly how the Lethal Protector should look in Spider-Man 4.

By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2024 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

For the most part, it's hard to find fault with Sony Pictures' Venom (from a design standpoint, at least). The Lethal Protector is physically imposing and comic-accurate...aside from one crucial factor.

As this Venom hasn't ever crossed paths with Spider-Man, he doesn't have that iconic white logo on his chest. Instead, there are some white veins which are arguably too subtle to make an impact. How and why Sony couldn't figure out a way to include something on the anti-hero's chest is still a mystery to us, but its absence spoils an otherwise solid design. 

Hot Toys has today announced plans to release a new Venom figure; however, rather than being based on Venom: The Last Dance, it's inspired by the Marvel Comics. 

If you're a collector, chances are you'll immediately notice that Hot Toys has re-used the movie figure's body and made a few changes which, when all is said and done, make this a near-perfect design...and one we'd love to see in the MCU!

After all, if this is how Venom were to look in Spider-Man 4, it's hard to imagine anyone complaining. The eyes, teeth, logo, and web-shooters add up to make this a version of Eddie Brock it would be spectacular to watch battle Tom Holland's Peter Parker on screen. 

Here's the official description of the 1/6th scale collectable:

Venom is a striking anti-hero in Marvel Comics, known for his terrifying black symbiote that enhances his host, Eddie Brock. Born from an alien organism, Venom grants superhuman strength and agility, along with the ability to shape-shift. Initially a foe of Spider-Man, he embodies a complex mix of vengeance and protection, often blurring the lines between hero and villain. His menacing appearance, featuring a toothy grin and white spider emblem, makes him one of Marvel's most recognizable figures.

Hot Toys is thrilled to present a stunning 1/6th scale collectible figure of Venom, inspired by the iconic Marvel Comics anti-hero. This meticulously crafted figure captures the essence of Venom, showcasing his menacing presence and intricate details.

The greatly detailed collectible figure is expertly crafted to represent Venom from Marvel Comics It features a strikingly grinning head sculpt, as well as a head with a menacing fanged mouth and three interchangeable protruding tongues. Standing at approximately 39 cm tall and featuring iconic white spider emblems, the specialized body showcases a high level of detailed sculpting, especially on the skin texture. It includes several symbiote accessories with tentacles that can be attached to the figure's back, enhancing the dynamic presence of this iconic character. The collectible also comes with a symbiote-themed diorama base that brings the comic scene to life.

This Venom figure is likely to set you back $400 and is currently scheduled to be released between October 2025 - March 2026.

463371995-949711987192814-651301353186172436-n
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Box Office Tracking Points To Franchise Low Opening; New TV Spot & Poster Released
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Box Office Tracking Points To Franchise Low Opening; New TV Spot & Poster Released
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Director Kelly Marcel Says Knull Is NOT A One And Done Villain: God Is Coming
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Director Kelly Marcel Says Knull Is NOT A "One And Done" Villain: "God Is Coming"
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/16/2024, 7:04 AM
Well apparently, this is the MCU Venom going forward

User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/16/2024, 7:06 AM
@FireandBlood - If I didn't watch the movies and just saw this picture, I'd be so excited for that prospect.

But here we are.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 10/16/2024, 7:25 AM
@FireandBlood -
considering they are rushing into adapting Knull in the first story with Spider-man (Completely skipping the Smybiote storylines)

I think Venom will barely be in the MCU showing up in Spider-man 4 and maybe Avengers Secret Wars for a cameo before the reboot.

