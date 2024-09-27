Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock Is The Sexiest Man Alive In Action-Packed New VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot

Rumour has it that tickets for Venom: The Last Dance go on sale next Tuesday, October 1, and a new TV spot has just dropped with plenty of never-before-seen footage from the Sony Pictures threequel.

Tom Hardy was named the UK's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 and that's the source of a couple of gags in this sneak peek. Heading to Las Vegas, Eddie Brock dons a tuxedo and looks suitably suave as he runs into Mrs. Chen who we'd guess is coincidentally on vacation in the City of Sin.

We also see Eddie and Venom battling the monstrous Xenophage creatures sent to Earth by Knull, God of the Symbiotes. That familiar shot of the villain is featured but it seems the Lethal Protector will mostly be doing battle with his monstrous minions.

Can Venom: The Last Dance make up for Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's shortcomings and send Eddie off on a high note? If reports the character is heading to the MCU in Spider-Man 4 are accurate, we certainly hope so.

"This one - I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger," Hardy recently said of the threequel. "Kelly [Marcel] and I have been working with Tom Rothman and Sanford [Panitch] and their Sony team for 7-8 years now."

"We started off - like, initially, [Venom] was just Eddie Brock and nobody knew what we were going to do. Then the second [film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage] - we wrote the second one, we pitched it, got to direct it, put the team together on that - that was huge! That was a huge university of learning."

The actor added, "People were going to judge us, you know? Marvel Universe under [Kevin] Feige’s management is doing so well. Spider-Man has gone to Feige’s camp at Marvel. We have one [at Sony]! To me and Kelly, it’s so important to pour in everything that we can to build on that opportunity."

Watch this new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance in the player below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.