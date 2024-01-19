VENOM 3: A New ALIEN 3-Inspired Logo Has Surfaced Online But It Is, In Fact, A FAKE

Over the past 24 hours or so, you may have seen a new logo for Venom 3 floating around on social media. Given its similarity to the design for David Fincher's Alien 3, speculation about what that might mean for the upcoming Marvel threequel immediately started running rampant.

Collider was the first to share the logo, claiming to have "snapped an image" of this "sketched design." In reality, it originates from ArtStation and was first posted on that site as a fan-made PNG in 2022.

It appears to have been slightly recoloured or "snapped' from a computer monitor, but look at the "V" and "3" and you'll even spot the watermarks used by the original artist. Sony may have borrowed it as a placeholder, but if so, we'd guess it's just for internal use and not something we'll ever see used officially.

In fact, a proper logo for Venom 3 was recently revealed at CES 2024 with a red "3" placed right in the middle of the titular character's name. Even that is unlikely to be permanent because we've heard this third instalment will use a subtitle similar to Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Last November, Tom Hardy took to Instagram to tease his "last dance" as Eddie Brock in the movie:

"V3N0M 3 The Last dance - thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew- good friends and family - we’ve come a long way - it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better." "I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class - I back you. [100]%. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here’s to a great ride!!! #Venom3#team."

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) have both nabbed lead roles in the threequel, though there's currently no word on who either of them is playing. As well as returning as Eddie, Hardy also co-wrote Venom 3's story with Marcel before she penned the screenplay.

Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker, Venom 3 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.