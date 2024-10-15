VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Box Office Tracking Points To Franchise Low Opening; New TV Spot & Poster Released

Despite negative reviews and a mixed response from the majority of comic book fans, the previous Venom movies both performed very well at the box office. Could the final instalment in the trilogy, this month's Venom: The Last Dance, buck the trend?

Updated box office tracking is in, and according to Deadline, Sony Pictures' threequel looks set for a $70 million opening weekend when it arrives in theaters on October 25.

While this wouldn't be a bad debut by any means and would still be the second best opening of 2024 for a comic-book feature after Deadpool & Wolverine's $211.4 million (not that there was much in the way of competition out there), it would mark the lowest opening of the franchise. The first Venom took in $80.2 million in 2028, while the more positively-received sequel, 2021's Let There Be Carnage, made $90 million.

We really don't see Venom 3 flopping given the popularity of the earlier movies, but if it underperforms, Sony may begin to reconsider (if they haven't already) the current trajectory of the "SSU" following Morbius and Madame Web. One would assume that Kraven the Hunter - which releases in theaters this December - tanking would have to be seen as the final nail in the franchise's coffin.

Check out a new TV spot and international poster below.

You don’t want to get on his bad side… #Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/fGNqAz04qd — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 14, 2024

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.