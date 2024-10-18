VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Character Posters Put The Spotlight On The Lethal Protector, Patrick Mulligan, And More

Venom: The Last Dance is almost here and with early tracking pointing to a $70 million opening weekend, Sony Pictures will need to pull out all the stops to drum up interest in the threequel this coming week.

While $70 million is a respectable debut, it's also behind Venom ($80 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90 million) despite recent rumours about the movie setting the stage for Spider-Man 4.

Today, we have some new posters highlighting Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the Lethal Protector. It's always fun to get a new look at the Symbiote, and this is a pretty badass shot of the anti-hero.

The characters played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Stephen Graham are also featured.

"I love playing Venom, but the contract's up and we always knew we were doing three and this is the best of them all," Hardy recently said when asked if this really is it for him as Venom. "We poured everything into it and absolutely love it. It's an environment based on what people want so who knows what the future holds."

When he was asked the Spider-Man question, the actor responded, "I'll fight Spider-Man whenever he wants...I would love that, who wouldn't? I'd love to fight Batman as Venom. There's so much to do with these characters."

Check out these new character posters for Venom: The Last Dance below.

We also have a new minute-long TV spot which puts the spotlight on Knull's monstrous Xenophage. There isn't much in the way of fresh footage here, though it's clear the Lethal Protector will have his hands full with these alien invaders.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Official "Creatures from Hell" TV Spot (New Footage) pic.twitter.com/k7OQ4yXn4b — Venom 3 Verse Updates (@Venom3Verse) October 17, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.