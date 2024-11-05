VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Concept Art Showcases The Final Battle, Venomized Animals, And The Xenophage

Sony Pictures has never released "Art of the Film" books for the Venom movies, a shame when we're sure there are heaps of awesome designs we've yet to see for both the title character and the likes of Carnage and She-Venom.

On the plus side, a couple of the artists who worked on Venom: The Last Dance have shared their work on ArtStation. Valentin Petrov posted a badass shot of the Lethal Protector riding a motorcycle through Area 51 as the Xenophage chased him down.

This was undoubtedly one of the Venom franchise's best action sequences and a fun callback to Eddie Brock's love of his bike in both the first movie and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Karl Lindberg, meanwhile, has shared a bunch of his designs, including Venom Horse, Venom Frog, and the monstrous Xenophage. There's plenty more to be found on his profile, so we'd suggest checking that out here.

"Well, Knull created the Xenophage and he also created the Symbiotes," Venom: The Last Dance director Kelly Marcel recently told us. "I kind of loved the idea that the thing that was hunting Venom and Eddie is Venom’s sister. I think the Xenophage is a she. We referred to her as Elaine during the shooting."

"I just loved the idea of them and then as Tom and I were discussing the character of the Xenophage, we came up with the idea that they had these woodchipper mouths and whatever they ate spat out the back of some vent in her head," the filmmaker added. "As soon as we came up with that, we just thought that would be the most fun thing to see on screen and that she would be an awesome thing to fight for them."

Check out some of this new Venom: The Last Dance concept art below.

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.