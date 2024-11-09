VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Expected To Remain At #1 For Third Weekend After Busting A Move On Box Office Rivals

Love or hate Sony Pictures' Lethal Protector, Venom: The Last Dance will remain at #1 for a third weekend in a row heading into Veterans Day.

According to Deadline, the Marvel movie starring Tom Hardy is expected to earn $14 million this weekend after grossing an estimated $3.6 million on Friday. Of note is the fact this is the first time a Venom movie has remained in the top spot for three weekends.

While it's true The Last Dance is the only big movie in theaters (and that the threequel opened well behind Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage), it will be closing in on $113 million by Sunday and has been a much bigger hit overseas.

A $500 million global haul by the end of its run is likely, putting it in the same ballpark as 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. That's a result the studio will be happy with considering the fact Venom: The Last Dance only cost $120 million to produce.

In second place will be A24's Heretic; following a strong start on Friday with $5 million, it's eyeing a $12 million weekend. Third place will go to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, while The Wild Robot is still going strong in fourth place during its seventh weekend in theaters. Smile 2 rounds out the top five.

It's been reported this week that Sony plans to continue the Venom franchise, with the spotlight shifting to Flash Thompson as "Agent Venom."

What that means for Tom Hardy is unclear, though rumours persist that Eddie Brock will finally share the screen with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man 4.

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below and, while we have you, check out our interviews with Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot's filmmakers below.





"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.