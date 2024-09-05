VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Promo Art Reveals New Look At The Lethal Protector And Those Venomized Animals

With the release of Venom: The Last Dance fast approaching, more promo art for the movie has surfaced today which will adorn various pieces of merchandise in stores this fall.

We don't typically tend to get a huge amount of action figures and tie-ins for the Venom franchise so the designs below are likely to be found primarily on t-shirts. As well as a few new renders of the Lethal Protector, we have a much clearer look at the "Venomized" animals the Symbiote will cross paths with.

There's that horse from the trailers along with a fish and frog. While we know Venom enhances the horse to give himself and Eddie Brock a much quicker ride through the desert, we do wonder what the Symbiote is up to by bonding with those much smaller animals.

Perhaps he and Eddie get separated at some point and it's a matter of survival? We have seen Venom use others as a host before now (Mrs. Chen and Anne Weying, for example) and, even though that does dilute his and Eddie's relationship to some extent, this is a fun, goofy concept.

If Venom were part of the MCU, there's a very good chance we'd see all manner of "Venomized" characters beyond just Spider-Man. Unfortunately, we're not convinced that's something we'll ever get to see on screen.

Take a closer look at this new Venom: The Last Dance promo art in the X posts below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.