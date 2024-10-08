VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Promo Takes Venom To HOT ONES: "It's Like Licking Satan's Nut Sack!"

After delivering two critical and commercial disappointments with Morbius and Madame Web, Sony Pictures desperately needs a win. It's hardly a surprise then that the studio is pulling out all the stops for Venom: The Last Dance.

The studio has partnered with a long list of brands and celebrities to promote the threequel and Venom has now paid a visit to Hot Ones. Forced to eat a series of increasingly fiery hot wings, it doesn't take long for Eddie Brock to lose his sh*t.

With any luck, there are plans for Tom Hardy to be a guest on the actual Hot Ones show because something tells us that would be a lot of fun.

For now, though, Venom reels off plenty of funny one-liners as he attempts to cool off with the best saved for last: "It's like licking Satan's nut sack!" Now there's something we bet you never expected to hear the Lethal Protector say.

Taking to Instagram last week to address his future as Venom, the actor said, "Thankyou for a great time - and 7 years. I’ve had the best experience @Sony working with Venom - this is me and the big guy last outing going out with a Bang!!! Come see us off - last in the trilogy and done ❤️ we have had such a great time Thankyou."

In a separate post, he added, "LAST ONE - THE BIGGEST BEST MOST FUN OF THEM ALL - IT’S Been an absolute joy bringing these two to the big screen - Thankyou for the good times and the support we hope you love it as much as we have making them."

If this really is it for Hardy, then we're sure the actor is hoping to go out on a high. However, the rumour mill has been churning out some wild claims lately about Venom playing a lead role in Spider-Man 4, so chances are he's just making the leap to Earth-616.

Check out this hilariously bizarre new Venom: The Last Dance Hot Ones promo in the X post below.

Symbiote on fire! 🔥#Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/zfKMFZsuaF — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 7, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.