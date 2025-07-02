IRONHEART's Season Finale Includes A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Glimpse At [SPOILER]'s Comic-Accurate Form

IRONHEART's Season Finale Includes A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Glimpse At [SPOILER]'s Comic-Accurate Form

In the Ironheart finale, we're finally introduced to a character fans have been waiting to see in the MCU since speculation about his debut first ran rampant in 2021. Here's a first look at his true face!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

In the season finale of Ironheart, it's revealed that Parker Robbins acquired "The Hood" from Mephisto, the MCU's devil. Marvel Studios has touched on the supernatural before, but this series might be what ushers in a new era of horror-themed storytelling in the franchise's next phase.

As for Riri Williams, she also makes a deal with the devil (you can learn more in our recap), but did you catch that blink-and-you'd-miss-it shot of Mephisto's true form? 

Sacha Baron Cohen plays the villain as a "human," but there's a brief reflection of his comic-accurate, demonic face in a spoon. He has red skin, white eyes, and what appear to be some pretty sharp teeth. Based on this tease, it's a real shame we didn't get to see Mephisto in all his glory.

Still, this is an effective glimpse at what could be waiting for us down the line, and we'd bet on a future MCU project like the rumoured Midnight Sons and Ghost Rider projects fully revealing what lies beneath that human visage. 

Cohen does a terrific job as Mephisto and was first rumoured to be playing the character when Ironheart was in production. That means it's been at least three years since he shot these scenes, and it now remains to be seen when and where he'll return.

Hopefully, this won't be another Multiverse Saga introduction that seemingly leads nowhere (like Starfox and Hercules...oh, and Clea and, heck, even Moon Knight and Blade).

You can take a closer look at Ironheart's take on Mephisto below, along with the moment he reveals his name. We're guessing that's meant to be his real voice...

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen," we wrote in our 3* review, "but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

All episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

IRONHEART Final Episode Posters See Riri Face-Off With Zeke Stane And Sit Down With [SPOILER]
Related:

IRONHEART Final Episode Posters See Riri Face-Off With Zeke Stane And Sit Down With [SPOILER]
IRONHEART's Post-Credits Scene Sets The Stage For Another Supernatural Story - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART's Post-Credits Scene Sets The Stage For Another Supernatural Story - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder