VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoilers: Every Symbiote In The Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

Venom: The Last Dance didn't receive the warmest of responses from many critics heading into the weekend but, for the most part, fans do appear to have had a good time with the Sony Pictures threequel.

During the final act, the Lethal Protector finds himself teaming up with several Symbiotes in a bid to fend off the invading Xenophage. It's an edge-of-your-seat, action-packed sequence but are those aliens based on characters from the comic books? Yes and no.

In this feature, we're revealing the most likely identity of each Symbiote and ranking them from worst to best. That's based on what they bring to the table in Venom: The Last Dance and their sheer level of badassery.

5. "Toxin"

During the closing moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Detective Patrick Mulligan survived his run-in with Shriek and seemingly acquired his own Symbiote.

Comic book fans knew those glowing blue eyes were likely meant to indicate Carnage's offspring, Toxin, had bonded with the cop. However, Venom: The Last Dance established that the alien abandoned him, only for the Imperium Project to save Pat's life by bonding him with one of their captive Symbiotes.

This character, who we believe is meant to be a new take on Toxin, delivers a lot of exposition before being chewed up and spat out by a Xenophage. His snake-like appearance is cool, but we were left wanting more.

