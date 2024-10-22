VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Reveals Which Live-Action Spider-Man He Wants To Battle On Screen

Venom: The Last Dance star Tom Hardy has revealed which Spider-Man Variant he hopes to one day share the screen with and shares his take on how a battle between Eddie Brock and Peter Parker could go...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 22, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

While Venom: The Last Dance is being billed as Tom Hardy's final turn as Eddie Brock, who knows if we'll ever get to see his Lethal Protector cross paths with Spider-Man.

Recent rumours have suggested that's the plan for Spider-Man 4, though it's too soon to say whether there's any truth to those reports. Hardy has repeatedly expressed his desire to share the screen with the web-slinger, but with three options following Spider-Man: No Way Home, which of them is at the top of his wishlist? 

Asked at the Venom: The Last Dance world premiere how a battle with Spidey would go, Hardy replied, "Venom is just like a gorilla, isn't he? He'll do what he has to do. I think that would be good fun. I think Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man that was ever played, so I'm really fond of him. I think he's a great actor and a great kid. I'm an old man, but I'd like to work with him."

Does he think Venom would triumph over the hero? "No [Laughs]. I'm too old for that. He'll know he's been in a fight, though!" the actor joked. 

You can watch the full interview below. 

ComicBook.com also pushed Hardy on which Spider-Man he wants to see Venom meet down the line; to that, he said, "Tom Holland, without a shadow of a doubt."

In recent years, many fans have theorised that Andrew Garfield could be the Spider-Man of Venom's world. It's clear now there is no Peter Parker in that reality (at least not as Spider-Man) and we can't imagine the actor would want to exclusively join Sony's Marvel Universe after getting a taste of what it's like working with Marvel Studios. 

You can read the first wave of Venom: The Last Dance's social media reactions here

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Reveals More About Knull's Plan As First Critic Reaction Surfaces
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/22/2024, 7:14 AM
https://www.joblo.com/tom-holland-christopher-nolan-movie/

Tom bout to renegotiate that bag with Sony like a BOSS with this in his back pocket.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 7:22 AM
Smart.
CorvisAshe
CorvisAshe - 10/22/2024, 7:29 AM
"Recent rumours have suggested that's the plan for Spider-Man 4, though it's too soon to say whether there's any truth to those reports."

So, you're kinda admitting you jumped the gun with that Spidey 4 "King in Black" stuff?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/22/2024, 7:44 AM
Holland and Damon working with Nolan.

Huge deal for Holland if that’s legit!
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/22/2024, 8:02 AM
Nah.
Keep this Venom and Eddie Brock away from this. Just let Spidey do some local crime fighting as a friendly neighborhood Spidey for a movie or two, and then let the Symbiote storyline start off when he gets the Symbiote during Secret Wars.

