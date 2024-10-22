VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Reveals Which Live-Action Spider-Man He Wants To Battle On Screen

While Venom: The Last Dance is being billed as Tom Hardy's final turn as Eddie Brock, who knows if we'll ever get to see his Lethal Protector cross paths with Spider-Man.

Recent rumours have suggested that's the plan for Spider-Man 4, though it's too soon to say whether there's any truth to those reports. Hardy has repeatedly expressed his desire to share the screen with the web-slinger, but with three options following Spider-Man: No Way Home, which of them is at the top of his wishlist?

Asked at the Venom: The Last Dance world premiere how a battle with Spidey would go, Hardy replied, "Venom is just like a gorilla, isn't he? He'll do what he has to do. I think that would be good fun. I think Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man that was ever played, so I'm really fond of him. I think he's a great actor and a great kid. I'm an old man, but I'd like to work with him."

Does he think Venom would triumph over the hero? "No [Laughs]. I'm too old for that. He'll know he's been in a fight, though!" the actor joked.

You can watch the full interview below.

#Venom: Tom Hardy raves over Tom Holland as "best" Spider-Man and says he wouldn't necessarily met on himself in that fight! 😅👊 Plus, he says there's still "so much more" to do with Venom. #VenomTheLastDance @VenomMovie pic.twitter.com/eIXSRgIFsZ — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 21, 2024

ComicBook.com also pushed Hardy on which Spider-Man he wants to see Venom meet down the line; to that, he said, "Tom Holland, without a shadow of a doubt."

In recent years, many fans have theorised that Andrew Garfield could be the Spider-Man of Venom's world. It's clear now there is no Peter Parker in that reality (at least not as Spider-Man) and we can't imagine the actor would want to exclusively join Sony's Marvel Universe after getting a taste of what it's like working with Marvel Studios.

Is it perfect? Nah, far from it. However, it's leaps and bounds ahead of #Venom and has a way meatier plot than #VenomLetThereBeCarnage.



The #SpiderMan4 rumors have been blown out of proportion IMO, but #VenomTheLastDance left me wanting more of these two. And Knull (mostly). pic.twitter.com/wMLEg5e2de — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) October 22, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.