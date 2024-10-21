VENOM: THE LAST DANCE First Reactions Point To A Fitting Send-Off For Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE First Reactions Point To A Fitting Send-Off For Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector

The embargo on Venom: The Last Dance social media reactions has lifted ahead of Wednesday's reviews but what are critics saying about Tom Hardy's supposed final ride as the Lethal Protector? Find out here

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2024 09:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Following the world premiere of Venom: The Last Dance, the first social media reactions for the threequel have started hitting X. As you'll see below, the response so far is mostly positive, though we'll continue updating this article as more early verdicts arrive.

It's always best to wait on full reviews - and that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score - for a clearer idea of what to expect, but this feels like a good start for a franchise which has typically drawn a mixed response from fans and critics. If this really is it for Hardy, it seems he'll be going out on a high. 

We'd imagine the trades will revise their opening weekend estimates in the coming days, though the movie was targeting a $70 million debut when we last heard. That's a decline from Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but a drop was to be expected given the current state of theaters post-COVID.

Spider-Man 4 rumours have helped fuel interest in Venom: The Last Dance, but many scoopers have allowed their imaginations to run wild and it's clear now this isn't the lead-in to that movie some of you will be expecting or perhaps even hoping for. 

Check out the first wave of Venom: The Last Dance reactions below and check back here on Wednesday for our full review. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Reveals More About Knull's Plan As First Critic Reaction Surfaces
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Reveals More About Knull's Plan As First "Critic" Reaction Surfaces
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Chiwetel Ejiofor's Role Has Been Revealed (And He's NOT Who We Expected)
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Chiwetel Ejiofor's Role Has Been Revealed (And He's NOT Who We Expected)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/21/2024, 9:23 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/21/2024, 9:27 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - How did you already see it? Did you have to sign an NDA? If I ask a specific question about the film, will you answer it?
Kadara
Kadara - 10/21/2024, 9:43 PM
Those are a pretty good praises , I may check it out in theaters now.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/21/2024, 9:43 PM
Wait... does Venom FINALLY get the classic spider-symbol in this movie???
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/21/2024, 9:57 PM
Venom: The Last Dance Thursday Night very excited will see it on the Biggest Screen possible. Dolby Cinema COMPLETELY CAPTIVATING

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/21/2024, 10:04 PM
@AllsGood -
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/21/2024, 10:08 PM
@soberchimera -
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/21/2024, 10:03 PM
and that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/21/2024, 10:11 PM
I don't hate Hardy's take on Venom, but I'm looking forward to someone else's take on the character that's hopefully more in line with the tone of the Lethal Protector comic.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/21/2024, 10:22 PM
Venom 4 Coming

Knull is Creepy, I loved the way they use him and set him up as a Future threat. Fingers crossed this isn’t Tom Hardy’s last dance with Venom and that we’ll see him face-to-face with Spider-Man when we least expect it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/21/2024, 10:28 PM
I don’t want to see this in theaters lol I’ll check it out when they got a good copy. All of them remind me of 2000’s movies so it’s ironic someone said it
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/21/2024, 10:35 PM
The first "review" is literally your own tweet.
User Comment Image
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/21/2024, 10:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Josh is the type of guy who likes to sniff his own farts while also reminding you that he is currently sniffing his own fart.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/21/2024, 10:40 PM
User Comment Image

Not just another Venom movie, it’s one of the BEST comic book films ever!

User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/21/2024, 10:41 PM
Anyways!

OT:

This amazing Batman Beyond: Year One Fan project just dropped a teaser!

?si=glIsE70mSQTYpak_

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder