VENOM: THE LAST DANCE First Reactions Point To A Fitting Send-Off For Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector

Following the world premiere of Venom: The Last Dance, the first social media reactions for the threequel have started hitting X. As you'll see below, the response so far is mostly positive, though we'll continue updating this article as more early verdicts arrive.

It's always best to wait on full reviews - and that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score - for a clearer idea of what to expect, but this feels like a good start for a franchise which has typically drawn a mixed response from fans and critics. If this really is it for Hardy, it seems he'll be going out on a high.

We'd imagine the trades will revise their opening weekend estimates in the coming days, though the movie was targeting a $70 million debut when we last heard. That's a decline from Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but a drop was to be expected given the current state of theaters post-COVID.

Spider-Man 4 rumours have helped fuel interest in Venom: The Last Dance, but many scoopers have allowed their imaginations to run wild and it's clear now this isn't the lead-in to that movie some of you will be expecting or perhaps even hoping for.

Check out the first wave of Venom: The Last Dance reactions below and check back here on Wednesday for our full review.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.