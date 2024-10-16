VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Shares Very Interesting Response When Asked If SPIDER-MAN Appears

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Shares Very Interesting Response When Asked If SPIDER-MAN Appears

Venom: The Last Dance star Tom Hardy has been asked whether Spider-Man appears in the upcoming threequel and, while he's careful not to give anything away, the actor's response may still be telling...

Rumours continue to swirl about Venom: The Last Dance setting the stage for Eddie Brock and Peter Parker to team up in Spider-Man 4

It makes sense because both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home featured post-credits scenes with Venom on Earth-616, only for the latter movie to send him home and do absolutely nothing with what was an undeniably exciting tease. 

The Multiverse opens the door to many exciting avenues, though, so Venom: The Last Dance ending with Eddie's arrival on Earth-616 to warn Spidey about the threat Knull poses feels like a real possibility. 

Appearing at a press event in Mexico yesterday, Tom Hardy was asked about the odds of Spider-Man showing up in the Venom threequel.

"You know...you know, there are always possibilities," the actor responded with a smile. "I couldn't possibly say anything because this is the last movie. Yeah, I would love that."

You really need to watch the video below because Hardy's response may be telling. It feels like he's keeping something under wraps, anyway, and it could just be that he's trying to avoid giving anything away about his potential role in Spider-Man 4

The actor has repeatedly said The Last Dance will be the final Venom movie, but that doesn't mean it'll be his final time playing Venom. 

While Spider-Man 4 is our best chance of seeing a comic-accurate Venom on screen, it could still serve as the farewell to Hardy's Symbiote because the actor certainly doesn't seem to be planning on making any additional solo movies after this one. 

For what it's worth, scooper Daniel Richtman remains adamant that Spider-Man won't appear in Venom: The Last Dance

Check out his comments in full below. 

Asked by IGN about Knull's role in Venom: The Last Dance, writer and director Kelly Marcel recently said, "We're in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull."

"The King in Black is way too powerful for 'one and done,'" she teased. "This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel's greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

Hot Toys Reveals New VENOM Comic Figure And It's EXACTLY How The Lethal Protector Should Look In The MCU
xfan320
xfan320 - 10/16/2024, 11:11 AM
Black Suit Spider-Man in Secret Wars seems fairly obvious at this point, so it would seem even more obvious they're gonna have to cross paths somehow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2024, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/16/2024, 11:12 AM
This franchise is already a billion dollar one, and could easily become a two billion dollar one depending on how this 3rd movie does at the box office. Taking that into account, as well as how successful Spider-Man is, I have no doubt that these two will cross over one day.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/16/2024, 11:15 AM
Tom Hardys venom goes to Tom Holland Spider-Man maybe happens in secret wars or before secret wars and then at the end of spider-man 5 the symbiote goes to MCU Eddie Brock (Not Tom Hardy)
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/16/2024, 11:16 AM
What ever happened to FlopWatchers? Did his head explode from the Deadpool and Wolverine box office?
Spoken
Spoken - 10/16/2024, 11:39 AM
@HammerLegFoot - He got banned
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/16/2024, 11:43 AM
@Spoken - Ha! Good, dude was a cornball
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/16/2024, 11:17 AM
Not happening. Let the ride come to an end and redo Venom, properly.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/16/2024, 11:27 AM
Well technically spiderman showed up at the end of the last one...so it don't matter
Timerider
Timerider - 10/16/2024, 11:34 AM
Venom makes contact with Peter Parker and realizes how strong Parker really is.
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 10/16/2024, 11:40 AM
The best gift of all would be Sony putting an end to all this Spider-Man related content and just giving Marvel full control. I'm not saying they need to sell to Disney but just sit back, shut all the way, let Marvel do their thing and collect your cheque.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/16/2024, 11:49 AM
Would it even make sense if he did? There's no animosity between them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2024, 11:56 AM
@HOTSHOT - at best , I see a misunderstanding that leads to a brief fight between the 2 until they realize they have a common enemy

I can see Peter objecting to Eddie & Venom’s methods but that’s really it.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/16/2024, 12:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - So Sony, rather than giving Peter and Eddie a rivalry formed from their personal relationship that overtime becomes more amicable

Go by the "it's a misunderstanding" cliche'

nice
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/16/2024, 12:03 PM
In the name of drawing interest to his movie,of course he'll give this answer. But I believe we know the answer is no
RedFury
RedFury - 10/16/2024, 12:08 PM
@MyCoolYoung - this is what I feel as well. He's doing his job and creating chatter, but we've been bate and switched by Sony over and over again and should only expect something minimal if at all.

