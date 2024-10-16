VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Shares Very Interesting Response When Asked If SPIDER-MAN Appears

Rumours continue to swirl about Venom: The Last Dance setting the stage for Eddie Brock and Peter Parker to team up in Spider-Man 4.

It makes sense because both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home featured post-credits scenes with Venom on Earth-616, only for the latter movie to send him home and do absolutely nothing with what was an undeniably exciting tease.

The Multiverse opens the door to many exciting avenues, though, so Venom: The Last Dance ending with Eddie's arrival on Earth-616 to warn Spidey about the threat Knull poses feels like a real possibility.

Appearing at a press event in Mexico yesterday, Tom Hardy was asked about the odds of Spider-Man showing up in the Venom threequel.

"You know...you know, there are always possibilities," the actor responded with a smile. "I couldn't possibly say anything because this is the last movie. Yeah, I would love that."

You really need to watch the video below because Hardy's response may be telling. It feels like he's keeping something under wraps, anyway, and it could just be that he's trying to avoid giving anything away about his potential role in Spider-Man 4.

The actor has repeatedly said The Last Dance will be the final Venom movie, but that doesn't mean it'll be his final time playing Venom.

While Spider-Man 4 is our best chance of seeing a comic-accurate Venom on screen, it could still serve as the farewell to Hardy's Symbiote because the actor certainly doesn't seem to be planning on making any additional solo movies after this one.

For what it's worth, scooper Daniel Richtman remains adamant that Spider-Man won't appear in Venom: The Last Dance.

Check out his comments in full below.

During last night's press tour in Mexico, Tom Hardy was asked whether Spider-Man would make an appearance in Venom: The Last Dance. With a smile, he responded, "There are always possibilities, but I can't say anything. You know, this is the last dance..." pic.twitter.com/Rw0V3uAou7 — Venom 3 Verse Updates (@Venom3Verse) October 16, 2024

Asked by IGN about Knull's role in Venom: The Last Dance, writer and director Kelly Marcel recently said, "We're in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull."

"The King in Black is way too powerful for 'one and done,'" she teased. "This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel's greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.