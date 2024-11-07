VENOM: THE LAST DANCE To Battle HERETIC For #1 This Weekend As Early MOANA 2 Projections Splash Down

Venom: The Last Dance is about to enter its third weekend in theaters but will it remain at #1? Deadline believes the threequel is eyeing a $12 million haul, though A24's Hugh Grant-led Heretic could pose a problem for the Lethal Protector.

While the studio is projecting an $8 million opening weekend, exhibitors believe it could make as much, if not more, than the latest Venom movie.

As we reported yesterday, Election Day was a good Tuesday for Venom: The Last Dance as it made an impressive $3.3 million, a 56% rise from Monday. With a running cume of $95.3 million, the movie will cross $100 million tomorrow.

In other box office news, the expectation is that Moana 2 will exceed expectations when it opens over Thanksgiving weekend. As AMC CEO Adam Aron puts it, "Some people in the know are telling me that Moana 2 could eclipse and outshine even the success of Inside Out 2."

The Pixar sequel opened to $154.2 million, the second-highest debut behind Deadpool & Wolverine's $211.4 million. The trade believes a $100+ million debut over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday is likely, while it's eyeing a $75 million - $82 million opening weekend based on current projections (which, as always, could rise or fall).

Considering the fact Moana 2 started life as a Disney+ TV series before Bob Iger decided it should be turned into a movie relatively late into development, we'd say his gamble will pay off in a big way,

Things should also heat up at the box office thanks to Gladiator II's predicted $65 million debut and Wicked's estimated $80 million.

It's too early to say how Kraven the Hunter will do, though tickets aren't expected to go on sale until the end of the month, making it tricky for analysts to form accurate predictions.

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.