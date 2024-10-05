VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Sees Venom Forced To Confront His Past; New International Poster Released

Venom: The Last Dance is fast approaching but whether it will be the palette cleanser fans need after Joker: Folie à Deux remains to be seen.

Recent rumours have led us to believe the threequel will have major implications for Spider-Man 4 and the Multiverse Saga, so even if you're not a fan of the divisive franchise, this instalment may be worth checking out.

Today, we have a new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance teasing Eddie Brock and the Symbiote's battle with Knull's monstrous Xenophage. With the latter forced to face his creator, is his time nearly up?

To go with that teaser, we have an international poster, a new banner, and another promotional tie-in which sees Venom try his hand at being a rapper.

While we're expecting Venom: The Last Dance to feature at least a couple of familiar faces - including Stephen Graham as Toxin - one actor who supposedly won't return is Naomie Harris as Shriek.

"Shriek was well and truly dead. So, there’s no chance of her returning in Venom," she claimed earlier this year. "But I had an incredible time with Andy Serkis, he’s just a phenomenal director. Tom Hardy is another amazing actor who I would work with anytime in the future - and, of course, Woody Harrelson."

"I love Woody, he’s incredible to work opposite of. Of course, if [Sony] asked me, I’d come back, but Shriek is definitely dead, I’m afraid."

Check out this new look at Venom: The Last Dance below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.