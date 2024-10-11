VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's FORTNITE Tie-In Reveals First Look At Another Symbiote: [SPOILER]

A new Fortnite tie-in for Venom: The Last Dance has revealed a first look at another Symbiote that will be taking centre stage in the upcoming Sony Pictures threequel. You can see the character here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Venom: The Last Dance has found many promotional partners in recent weeks and we can now add Fortnite to the list. Gamers can get their hands on free She-Venom and Agony skins, though the latter being part of the threequel is news to us! 

It's not overly surprising that we'll see multiple Symbiotes in the movie, though the She-Venom design is likely based on the character's cameos in Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. As for Agony, she now joins Toxin as an exciting addition to the Sony Pictures franchise.

In the comic books, Agony was one of five Symbiotes forcibly spawned from Venom by the Life Foundation to be used as guards/enforcers for them and their clients.

The alien suit's host was never revealed but we'd be on it being Juno Temple's Dr. Payne (Payne...pain...Agony...get it?). How big of a role she'll play in Venom: The Last Dance remains to be seen, of course. 

A few months ago, Temple was asked if she was feeling any pressure for the Venom threequel to deliver after Sony's "recent streak" of flops like Morbius and Madame Web.

"I can honestly say that I’m not programmed to think about it like that," the actor admitted. "It’s quite new for me to be a part of a movie of this size. I’m just hoping that I did the best job I could on a [movie] that was a really amazing thing to be involved in."

"I hope that whether the five people go to see it or whether 500 go see it, or more, I hope that they enjoy it and it takes them out of their everyday lives for a minute," Temple concluded.

Check out this first look at Venom: The Last Dance's Agony in the X posts below. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/11/2024, 2:37 PM
Laughing at how this is probably going to do better numbers than joker 2
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/11/2024, 3:01 PM
@Conquistador - Everything should do better numbers than joker 2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2024, 2:42 PM
Fornite storyteling is amazing...remember Palpatine


We should take this movie to 1 billion just to spite Warner and force a Superman trailer
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/11/2024, 2:53 PM
M&M better be in the soundtrack
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2024, 3:02 PM
@harryba11zack - i still dont know what get them
Fares
Fares - 10/11/2024, 3:13 PM
Fortnite movie leaks era is crazy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 3:19 PM
@Fares - we live in crazy times.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 3:19 PM
Cool!.

However Agony has had a bunch of hosts amongst 4 of which are women and one that is a male

The women are Leslie Gesneria , Gemma Shin , Tess (no last name) and even Silver Sable while the guy is James Murphy.

It could be they have it merge with Juno Temple’s Dr Payne in this but it could merge even with Clark Backo’s character whose name we don’t know or even the family (that apparentlyincludes Rhys Ifans) which Eddie & Venom encounter.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 3:24 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/11/2024, 3:28 PM
"I can honestly say that I’m not programmed to think about it like that"

Juno Temple is an honest woman.

