VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Latest TV Spot Drops Some Huge Hints About Eddie Brock's Final Fate - SPOILERS

With less than one week to go until Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters, a spoilery new TV spot has been released with a worrying name: "Sacrifice."

In the teaser, we see Eddie Brock about to be devoured by a Xenophage before walking away from the downed helicopter we've previously seen him and Venom share a tearful exchange in. However, as he does so, a whole group of Xenophage close in for what could be the fugitive reporter's final moments!

It's hard to say whether Sony would showcase such a huge spoiler in a TV spot but the studio has a track record of doing so (The Amazing Spider-Man 2's final scene was all over previews for that sequel way back in 2014, for example).

"I love playing Venom, but the contract's up and we always knew we were doing three and this is the best of them all," Hardy recently said when asked if this really is it for him as Venom. "We poured everything into it and absolutely love it. It's an environment based on what people want so who knows what the future holds."

When he was asked the Spider-Man question, the actor responded, "I'll fight Spider-Man whenever he wants...I would love that, who wouldn't? I'd love to fight Batman as Venom. There's so much to do with these characters."

The social media embargo for Venom: The Last Dance lifts on Monday before full reviews drop on Wednesday. You'll want to check back here then to find our verdict on the threequel.

In the meantime, you can watch this spoilery new TV spot in the player below.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Official "Sacrifice" TV Spot (New Footage) pic.twitter.com/2KHP0XYOO4 — Venom 3 Verse Updates (@Venom3Verse) October 18, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.