VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Post-Credits Scene Count Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Venom: The Last Dance is being billed as an epic conclusion to Tom Hardy's time as Eddie Brock, though recent rumours have pointed to Venom taking on a major role in Spider-Man 4.

It probably won't surprise you then to learn that the upcoming threequel has two post-credits scenes. This news comes our way from reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual. It was recently reported that at least one of those will be devoted to Andy Serkis' Knull, God of the Symbiotes.

That may be where we first meet the villain, setting the stage for him to battle Peter Parker and Eddie in Spider-Man 4 (which is supposedly titled Spider-Man: King in Black). As for the second scene, we're hearing it's likely a Kraven the Hunter tease unrelated to the Venom franchise.

2018's Venom also featured two post-credits scenes. The first introduced us to Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, blatantly setting the stage for the sequel to pit the Lethal Protector against Carnage.

The second opened with "Meanwhile in another universe..." and was basically just a three-minute clip from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse a couple of months before it arrived in theaters.

A few years later, Venom: Let There Be Carnage delivered just the one stinger when Eddie found himself mysteriously transported to Earth-616 where his alien other took an instant interest in Spider-Man.

That didn't lead anywhere but was addressed in a Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene when Venom was sent back to his home after learning the MCU's history.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.