Watch An Exclusive VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Featurette: "Bonded In Chaos: Tom Hardy"

Watch An Exclusive VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Featurette: &quot;Bonded In Chaos: Tom Hardy&quot;

To mark the release of Venom: The Last Dance on Digital platforms earlier this week, we have an exclusive featurette, "Bonded In Chaos: Tom Hardy," offering insights into the actor's creative process...

By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Venom: The Last Dance arrived on Digital platforms earlier this week and is now available to watch at home. Today, we're delighted to share an exclusive clip from the threequel's featurettes titled "Bonded In Chaos: Tom Hardy."

Exploring the duality of his roles as Eddie Brock and Venom, we hear from Clark Backo (Sadie), Peggy Lu (Mrs. Chen), Rhys Ifans (Martin), and Stephen Graham (Partick Mulligan) on the unique experience of sharing the screen with the actor.

There's also some great behind-the-scenes footage of the Area 51 battle and Eddie and Venom's ill-fated trip to Las Vegas. 

It's unclear what the future holds in store for Hardy as Venom; the actor has said repeatedly that this movie was a farewell to the role, while it's been reported that the idea was to shift focus to Agent Venom next. 

Those plans may have been scrapped following the reported conclusion of Sony's Spider-Man Universe but rumours continue to swirl that we'll see the Lethal Protector cross paths with Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4.

You can watch this exclusive Venom: The Last Dance featurette in the player below. 

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our review of the movie earlier this year, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy.

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE First 10 Minutes Officially Released; Features Knull And SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Retcon
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Digital Release Date Has Been Confirmed And It's Coming Sooner Than Expected
