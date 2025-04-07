A MINECRAFT MOVIE Opens Bigger Than BARBIE With Massive $163M Domestic Debut

A Minecraft Movie has exceeded all domestic and international box office estimates by opening bigger than the mighty Barbie with a huge $163 million debut...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Source: Via GameFragger.com

CHICKEN JOCKEY!

Box office tracking predicted a strong debut for Legendary's A Minecraft Movie, but it's probably fair to assume that nobody saw the video game adaptation opening this big.

The family-friendly adventure now looks set to conclude its opening weekend with both domestic and international numbers way above studio estimates, with a $163 million U.S. haul and $150.7 million overseas for a massive $313.7 million global bow.

Yes, this would put A Minecraft Movie ahead of the mighty Barbie (though it wouldn't quite reach the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy's worldwide opening weekend total of $356 million), to give it Warner Bros.' third-biggest domestic debut of all time.

Though audiences are clearly embracing the movie, critics haven't been quite so impressed. Minecraft is currently sitting at  47% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 116 reviews.

The site's critics consensus reads: "Ostensibly a film about celebrating creativity, A Minecraft Movie provides a colorful sandbox for Jack Black and Jason Momoa to amusingly romp around in a story curiously constructed from conventional building blocks." 

Have you been to see A Minecraft Movie? If so, what did you think? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

1 2
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/7/2025, 1:04 PM
User Comment Image
Doombot
Doombot - 4/7/2025, 1:09 PM
@soberchimera - Not something I have an interest in but hell let people enjoy some dumb, mindless and fun movies.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/7/2025, 1:26 PM
@Doombot - can't say the same for people not enjoying the emm she ewe movies

Nolanite out
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 1:31 PM
@Doombot -

Fun?

Have you seen this movie?

Why are you saying it's fun?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/7/2025, 1:05 PM
CHICKEN JOCKEY
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/7/2025, 1:08 PM
Even as someone who never thought this looked good, I always thought it would do well. As for me, I would just like to say that the concept was executed way better over a decade ago with the Lego movie.
User Comment Image
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 4/7/2025, 1:09 PM
@MCUKnight11 - but let's face it, the lego movie is truly Awesome!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 1:27 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I haven’t seen Mine raft yet but the Lego Movie at this point is a dang classic…

So good!!.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 4/7/2025, 1:08 PM
This was always going to do well regardless of what critics said. From what I've been told by friends, the story is awful but it's worth it just to see creepers etc on the big screen. I'm looking forward to downloading it for sure.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/7/2025, 1:10 PM
all the butthurt adults makes no [frick]ing sense to me. it was never meant to be their movie. stop bitching about it doing good, you are not the intended audience!!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 1:30 PM
@supermanrex -

Kids deserve better than this slop.

Many better kids movies have been made.

And Jack Black condones political violence and his endeavors should fail.

And this movie is being shill bombed on IMDB.

But of course the liberals working at IMDB, and other liberals will ignore that.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 1:36 PM
@supermanrex - I'm an adult, I really am enjoying that it's successful, and I think a bunch of kids riding the meme wave and ironically enjoying the movie is fine. I just wish they could do it without trashing theatres and getting police involved.

That's a reasonable take I think lmao
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/7/2025, 1:11 PM
Kids love Minecraft. And kid films have a built-in bonus as most times it the kid and at least one adult.
SummersClan
SummersClan - 4/7/2025, 1:11 PM
I went with my 12 year old, and good lord, was the theater a god dang Zoo and when it wasn’t, everyone was just texting and chatting. I can see why it’s huge. It’s just an opportunity to have a party watching a stupid, but fun film.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/7/2025, 1:37 PM
@SummersClan -

Yeah not surprised. Kids are obsessed with Minecraft. This basically guarantees a sequel and a Fortnite movie soon too.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 4/7/2025, 1:15 PM
not gonna lie stuff like that turn me into an old man shaking my fist
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/7/2025, 1:16 PM
I’m not interested per say in this as I’ve said before.

But I’m very happy for Jack Black.

He needs a big hit like this to add to his resume.

I’m a big fan of his and his band Tenacious D.

So big up to Jack and congrats.

I’ll wait till the movie is on Sky Cinema.

For [frick]s Sakes
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/7/2025, 1:18 PM
This just goes to prove that people are in the bag for some dumbass shit, as long as that dumbass shit makes sense and doesn't make them feel like they're missing a few pages (like most cbms these days).

Side note: Jack Black killed it on SNL over the weekend.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/7/2025, 1:19 PM
Good for Black and the cast, the man getting some nice Ws with these video game movies.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 1:20 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

He deserves more Ls.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 1:20 PM
This movie is slop.

Jack Black did not offer a word of protest when Kyle Gass promoted political violence.

Do not support slop or Jack Black.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/7/2025, 1:20 PM
Duke Nukem, Call of Duty, Wolfenstein but we get this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 1:22 PM
@SpiderParker - Wolfenstein would be real fun!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 1:24 PM
@SpiderParker -

Mario

Metroid

Pokémon

Super Smash Bros.

Better Mortal Kombat

Rampage

Primal Rage

Oddworld

Jet Moto

Contra

Ghosts 'N Goblins

Doom

Better Halo

Zombies Ate My Neighbors
Fogs
Fogs - 4/7/2025, 1:42 PM
@SpiderParker - Quake (the slipgate story)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 1:20 PM
Well , it’s a movie that is of no interest to me but it was always going to do well to some degree since it’s based on a property that is the best selling video game of all time…

The videos I have seen of the kids in the theater is nuts , you would think it’s like Endgame or something lol.

Atleast they are enjoying it and it’s given the box office a much needed boost after a relatively quiet year so far of movies underperforming or straight up flopping…

It’s felt like an event which is what it takes to get people out of their houses now to go to the movies imo.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 1:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "The videos I have seen of the kids in the theater is nuts , you would think it’s like Endgame or something lol."

The difference of course is Endgame was legit and this is ironic. Which is completely fine but I felt the need to point out these kids aren't THAT excited about chicken jockeys.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 1:40 PM
@SATW42 - maybe , I’m not familiar with the meme or internet culture around Minecraft but I feel they are some kids atleast enjoying it unironically haha
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 1:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the younger kids are genuinely enjoying it. The older teens are ironically going for the memes and screaming at the screen like it's a showing of rocky horror.

Theres a video of kids in a theatre when chicken jockey comes on where popcorn and water go flying through the air, the entire theatre blows up, kids are LITERALLY sitting on eachothers shoulders and standing up.

I promise you, there's no maybe, it's ironic lmao. Which again is fine, ironic money is just as green as genuine money
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 1:50 PM
@SATW42 - ahhh ok , makes sense.

It’s [frick]ing nuts

I know my little cousins wanted to see it too though idk if they did yet lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 1:22 PM
People who complain about review bombing, will they complain about this being shill bombed on IMDB?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/7/2025, 1:24 PM
No real surprise, it's going to bring a lot of kids in
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 1:31 PM
FINALLY!! CHICKEN JOOOOOOCKEY! CRUSHIN LOAF!! I AM STEVE!!!

*I haven't seen the movie yet and I'm not the intended audience.
heisei24
heisei24 - 4/7/2025, 1:31 PM
Gunn's probably a bit relieved that there's less pressure on Superman now lol
Evansly
Evansly - 4/7/2025, 1:34 PM
This making money is about as surprising as Snow White not making money. By that I mean not surprising at all
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 1:38 PM
@Evansly - ehhh , I think Snow White making as little as it did was certainly surprisingly though I guess the controversies around the film certainly didn’t help

Plus , the movie just looked fine so people could wait for it on streaming I feel…

Will be interesting to see how well or not it does there.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/7/2025, 1:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - More just speaking from how my kids view the princesses, she is their least favorite by a long shot. I don't find her story to be one that is particularly interesting, especially when compared to the 1989+ princess.

We will be watching it this coming weekend and I bet they are going to be so excited to see all the things they are familiar with in the game. I just hope there aren't people being as rowdy as they were at showings this weekend
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 2:00 PM
@Evansly - that’s fair , I can definitely see that from what I’ve seen

Kids or atleast girls have tended to gravitate towards Cinderella or Ariel more.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/7/2025, 1:39 PM
Chicken Jerky!

(Am I doing it right?)
AnEye
AnEye - 4/7/2025, 1:41 PM
My kids lost their shit with this movie. They loved it. My 14 year old thought it was okay but my other two who are younger were really into it.

Aside from that it was very EH. The message about being creative gets lost midway thru, the kids are stock and cliche. Copy and paste Judy & Peter from Jumanji with Jack Black sort of like Alan Parish. Danielle Brooks was pretty pointless. Jason Momoa's character is another I felt that was just there and also served no point.

However, I will say they did a good job with the visuals and sounds for a lot of the characters and world. Some looks like obvious green screen from Spy Kids 2 though.
1 2

