A MINECRAFT MOVIE Opens Bigger Than BARBIE With Massive $163M Domestic Debut

Box office tracking predicted a strong debut for Legendary's A Minecraft Movie, but it's probably fair to assume that nobody saw the video game adaptation opening this big.

The family-friendly adventure now looks set to conclude its opening weekend with both domestic and international numbers way above studio estimates, with a $163 million U.S. haul and $150.7 million overseas for a massive $313.7 million global bow.

Yes, this would put A Minecraft Movie ahead of the mighty Barbie (though it wouldn't quite reach the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy's worldwide opening weekend total of $356 million), to give it Warner Bros.' third-biggest domestic debut of all time.

Though audiences are clearly embracing the movie, critics haven't been quite so impressed. Minecraft is currently sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 116 reviews.

The site's critics consensus reads: "Ostensibly a film about celebrating creativity, A Minecraft Movie provides a colorful sandbox for Jack Black and Jason Momoa to amusingly romp around in a story curiously constructed from conventional building blocks."

Have you been to see A Minecraft Movie? If so, what did you think?

MON UPDATE - #MinecraftMovie blows past estimates to finish opening wknd #boxoffice at staggering $163M!! SUN came in stronger than projected at $46.3M (-22%) instead of $39M (-35%) studio estimate. #Minecraft opened bigger than Barbie!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/etlkKJhas2 — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) April 7, 2025

The Overworld is waiting for you! 🟩 #MinecraftMovie is out THIS FRIDAY! Gets tickets now: https://t.co/D3Jsbk6KCb pic.twitter.com/Fn0Q6grlEY — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 31, 2025

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).