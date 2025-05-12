Another Level Reached For A MINECRAFT MOVIE As The Film Passes The $900 Million Mark

Warner Bros. Discovery’s A Minecraft Movie continues to collect box office milestones, even as it enters its sixth week in theaters. Most recently, the hit video game adaptation crossed the impressive $900 million mark at the global box office.

Week #6 but #MinecraftMovie still hanging around in the Top 3. $1.9M FRI going to $8M+ pushing domestic #boxoffice cume to $409M. Meanwhile, global haul thru FRI is $894M and will break $900M TODAY! #Minecraft — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) May 10, 2025

Despite its impressive performance, industry projections indicate the Minecraft movie is unlikely to reach the $1 billion milestone. This would solidify its position as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, trailing The Super Mario Bros. Movie's commanding $1.361 billion. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remains a distant third with $462.5 million globally.

Capitalizing on the popular "chicken jockey " phenomenon, Minecraft movie screenings are getting a lively upgrade. Theaters are now offering "Block Party Edition" showings, inviting audiences to fully immerse themselves by yelling lines, singing along, and engaging in other interactive elements.