Another Level Reached For A MINECRAFT MOVIE As The Film Passes The $900 Million Mark

Only The Super Mario Bros. Movie has topped $1 billion at the global box office in terms of video game movies—can A Minecraft Movie reach the same milestone?

By MarkJulian - May 12, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Warner Bros. Discovery’s A Minecraft Movie continues to collect box office milestones, even as it enters its sixth week in theaters. Most recently, the hit video game adaptation crossed the impressive $900 million mark at the global box office.

Despite its impressive performance, industry projections indicate the Minecraft movie is unlikely to reach the $1 billion milestone. This would solidify its position as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, trailing The Super Mario Bros. Movie's commanding $1.361 billion. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remains a distant third with $462.5 million globally.

Capitalizing on the popular "chicken jockey " phenomenon, Minecraft movie screenings are getting a lively upgrade. Theaters are now offering "Block Party Edition" showings, inviting audiences to fully immerse themselves by yelling lines, singing along, and engaging in other interactive elements.

About The Minecraft Movie:
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, “A Minecraft Movie,” directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (“Wednesday”), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sebastian Hansen (“Just Mercy, “Lisey’s Story”), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (“Ninety-Five Senses,” “Nacho Libre”) directed from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game. Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Vu Bui produced, and Todd Hallowell, Jay Ashenfelter, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jon Spaihts executive produced.

thebamf
thebamf - 5/12/2025, 1:56 PM
I took my son to see it. He loved it. I enjoyed seeing him watch it and was actually surprised that it was decent.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 2:17 PM
@thebamf - Good on you, some people will push their biases onto their kids which means they miss out!😩
thebamf
thebamf - 5/12/2025, 2:34 PM
@JurassicClunge - Hahahha thanks! I watch a ton of stuff with him that I have absolutely no interest in.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 3:09 PM
@thebamf - he'll definitely appreciate it!

Moments like this will be golden memories in the future ✨️

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/12/2025, 2:06 PM
I love seeing people bringing their kids to crap like this so it gets to $1 billion so that more crap like it gets made.

thebamf
thebamf - 5/12/2025, 2:39 PM
@kylo0607 - Good parents are active in their kid's interests whether it be things like this film or not. It's sad that you let this film affect you so.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/12/2025, 2:10 PM
Looks like Warner Bros. Discovery’s A Minecraft Movie will be their Box Office Hit of the year in 2025.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 2:15 PM
CHAAAAKAAAAAAAAAAAAN JAAAAAAAAAKEEEEEEEEEAAAAAEEEEEAAAAAAAAEEEEEAEEEEEEAEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/12/2025, 2:22 PM
I finally saw Sinners it was a great movie. My only issue it took too long to get to the Vampires.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/12/2025, 2:25 PM
Who would've thought that this of all movies would be one of the biggest of the year.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 2:49 PM
@TheJok3r - I for one did not have this on my bingo card like at all.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/12/2025, 3:01 PM
@TheJok3r - I did! Have never played Minecraft....but that game has a HUGE fanbase with kids and teens.
TK420
TK420 - 5/12/2025, 3:05 PM
@ObserverIO - I did. My son and his friends were into that shit several years ago, and some of my friends have younger children who are into it now... that, and Fortnite. I'm guessing a Fortnite movie will get fast-tracked in the very near future, judging by these numbers.

