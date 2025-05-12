Another Level Reached For A MINECRAFT MOVIE As The Film Passes The $900 Million Mark

Warner Bros. Discovery’s A Minecraft Movie continues to collect box office milestones, even as it enters its sixth week in theaters. Most recently, the hit video game adaptation crossed the impressive $900 million mark at the global box office.
Despite its impressive performance, industry projections indicate the Minecraft movie is unlikely to reach the $1 billion milestone. This would solidify its position as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, trailing The Super Mario Bros. Movie's commanding $1.361 billion. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remains a distant third with $462.5 million globally.
Capitalizing on the popular "chicken jockey " phenomenon, Minecraft movie screenings are getting a lively upgrade. Theaters are now offering "Block Party Edition" showings, inviting audiences to fully immerse themselves by yelling lines, singing along, and engaging in other interactive elements.
About The Minecraft Movie:
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, “A Minecraft Movie,” directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.
The film also stars Emma Myers (“Wednesday”), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sebastian Hansen (“Just Mercy, “Lisey’s Story”), with Jennifer Coolidge.
Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.
Oscar nominee Hess (“Ninety-Five Senses,” “Nacho Libre”) directed from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game. Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Vu Bui produced, and Todd Hallowell, Jay Ashenfelter, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jon Spaihts executive produced.