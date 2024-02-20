BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

"Chaos loves company."

"Eli Roth's adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands first-person-shooter video game wrapped production back in June of 2021, but aside from a teasing glimpse of the main characters on silhouetted posters, we've yet to see so much as a single official image from the movie - until now.

A full trailer is set to release online tomorrow, and we have a brief teaser featuring our first look at some footage of the crew in action.

People has also shared the first two stills, revealing Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who will be voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

The group shot spotlights the crew looking down at the camera, and we also have another image featuring Blanchett's Lilith, who looks practically identical to her video game counterpart.

Check out the teaser, poster and stills at the links below.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well.

Check out the official synopsis below.

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and works off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9. What do you make of this first look? Drop us a comment down below, and keep an eye out for a first trailer.