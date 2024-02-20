BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

We finally have a first look at some footage from Eli Roth's Borderlands adaptation, which stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Kevin Hart as Roland...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

"Chaos loves company."

"Eli Roth's adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands first-person-shooter video game wrapped production back in June of 2021, but aside from a teasing glimpse of the main characters on silhouetted posters, we've yet to see so much as a single official image from the movie - until now.

A full trailer is set to release online tomorrow, and we have a brief teaser featuring our first look at some footage of the crew in action.

People has also shared the first two stills, revealing Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who will be voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

The group shot spotlights the crew looking down at the camera, and we also have another image featuring Blanchett's Lilith, who looks practically identical to her video game counterpart.

Check out the teaser, poster and stills at the links below.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well.

Check out the official synopsis below.

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and works off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9. What do you make of this first look? Drop us a comment down below, and keep an eye out for a first trailer.

HELLDIVERS 2 Takes The Gaming Community By Storm As Steam Numbers Surpass DESTINY 2 And HALO INFINITE
Related:

HELLDIVERS 2 Takes The Gaming Community By Storm As Steam Numbers Surpass DESTINY 2 And HALO INFINITE
Henry Cavill Says He's Been Cooking Up Plans For A Live-Action WARHAMMER 40,000 Adaptation Since He Was A Kid
Recommended For You:

Henry Cavill Says He's Been Cooking Up Plans For A Live-Action WARHAMMER 40,000 Adaptation Since He Was A Kid
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

PapaSpank54 - 2/20/2024, 12:39 PM
Borderlands is not my jam. Eli Roth is not my jam. Great cast tho.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/20/2024, 12:39 PM
lmao 😂 hell naw
bobevanz - 2/20/2024, 12:45 PM
Craig Mazin script and a big budget Eli Roth movie? Hmmm this could be a surprise after all
santoanderson - 2/20/2024, 12:45 PM
Didn’t high profile members of the crew ask to have their names removed from this project? I seem to recall Craig Mazin asking the studio to change his writing credit to ‘Alan Smithee’.
GhostDog - 2/20/2024, 12:46 PM


WhatIfRickJames - 2/20/2024, 12:49 PM
Looks bonkers
SteelGunZ - 2/20/2024, 12:50 PM
Didn't know this game was that good that it warranted a movie.

Good Luck!
TheyDont - 2/20/2024, 12:50 PM
They look like clowns, but not in a Borderlands way.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder