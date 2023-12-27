GRAND THEFT AUTO 5: Rockstar Leak Reveals Scrapped Plans For Eight Lots Of DLC For The Hit Video Game

GRAND THEFT AUTO 5: Rockstar Leak Reveals Scrapped Plans For Eight Lots Of DLC For The Hit Video Game GRAND THEFT AUTO 5: Rockstar Leak Reveals Scrapped Plans For Eight Lots Of DLC For The Hit Video Game

The fact we're all still playing Grand Theft Auto a decade after it was first released has become a popular meme online, but a recent leak has revealed Rockstar originally planned to give us heaps of DLC!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2023 02:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Last year, Rockstar Games was the victim of a massive hack which saw over 100GB of content released online about various projects they'd been working on. While that was once thought to be the end of it (not that it didn't cause the company some sizeable issues), additional data has now surfaced, including the entirety of Grand Theft Auto V's source code and intel on the scrapped Bully 2 game. 

This appears to be from the same leak orchestrated by the teenager who was recently sentenced to life in a hospital prison. However, some of the content he shared privately seems to have been made public in response to the punishment handed down to him by a British judge last week. 

Many gamers have already taken a deep dive into that GTA V source code, learning that Rockstar once had plans for as many as eight different batches of DLC for the game. 

These were all scrapped (presumably because there was more money to be made in GTA Online), though we've previously heard it didn't happen because GTA V's story was considered "very, very complete." Next-gen ports also took up much of Rockstar's time, as did Red Dead Redemption 2 and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI

According to Insider Gaming (via GameFragger.com), the DLC included:

- SP Assassination Pack
- SP Manhunt Pack
- SP Norman Pack
- Agent Trevor
- Relationship Pack
- Enterprise Pack
- Prologue DLC
- LibertyV DLC

Some of this sounds more sizeable than others, but we were indeed once going to catch up with the game's leads again and even return to Liberty City. Heck, it even sounds like Rockstar was planning a crossover of some sort with 2003's infamous Manhunt game, making it all the more disappointing that none of this DLC got to see the light of day. 

GTA V was developed by Rockstar North. Released in 2013, it is the fifth main instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series and takes place in the fictional state of San Andreas, following three criminals - Michael, Trevor, and Franklin - as they navigate a sprawling open-world environment.

Throughout the game, players engage in heists, missions, and various criminal activities, and it's been praised for its storytelling and vast open-world design, eventually becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time, earning widespread acclaim for its ambitious scope and engaging gameplay.

The sequel, GTA VI recently got its first teaser trailer and confirmation it will be released on the current generation of consoles in 2025. You can watch the trailer below.

GOD OF WAR Creator David Jaffe Isn't A Fan Of The Direction Sony Santa Monica Is Taking Kratos
Related:

GOD OF WAR Creator David Jaffe Isn't A Fan Of The Direction Sony Santa Monica Is Taking Kratos
PS5 Exclusive Pre-Order Bonus For SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Revealed In New Trailer
Recommended For You:

PS5 Exclusive Pre-Order Bonus For SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Revealed In New Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MyCoolYoung - 12/27/2023, 2:02 AM
GTA V was a very overrated game... yea I said it
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2023, 2:05 AM
It sounds more like the kind of expansions we got in online anyway. Only the prologue and liberty expansions sound like proper ones instead of just a bunch of activities
ModHaterSLADE - 12/27/2023, 2:13 AM
Damn, would've been awesome to return to Liberty City.
Th3Batman - 12/27/2023, 2:15 AM
They left A LOT of $$$ on the table by not making these.
MuadDib - 12/27/2023, 2:30 AM
Luckily GTA VI is coming out in 2025, so there’s time for the PS5 Pro to come out first.
Matchesz - 12/27/2023, 2:49 AM
I can see them releasing these once GTA 6 comes out, the way they still released expansions for GTA 4 while 5 was already out for 6 years

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder