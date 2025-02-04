THE LAST OF US Season 2 Creative Team Defends Casting Kaitlyn Dever As A Less Physically Imposing Abby

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Creative Team Defends Casting Kaitlyn Dever As A Less Physically Imposing Abby

The Last of Us season 2 showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have discussed the decision to cast Kaitlyn Dever as a far less physically imposing version of Abby than the one seen in the games...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: GameFragger.com

If you've played The Last of Us Part II, chances are you already know where The Last of Us season 2 is heading and, well, you're likely feeling pretty nervous right now (don't worry, we won't get into spoilers here). 

Season 1 was a pretty faithful adaptation of the first Naughty Dog game and it stands to reason the same will apply to this next batch of episodes when the series returns to HBO in April. 

Still, there were some big changes in season 1 - Bill's evolution resulted in arguably the show's best episode - and the casting of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby is a major one for season 2. 

The video game version of that character is far more physically imposing and subsequently much larger than Ellie. However, Dever and Bella Ramsey are essentially the same size, a departure from the original versions of Abby and Ellie that's disappointed many fans. 

Entertainment Weekly (via GameFragger.com) recently caught up with creator Neil Druckmann and he explained why Abby's physicality isn't quite as important to this story. "There's not as much violent action moment to moment. It's more about the drama. I'm not saying there's no action here. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it."

"Kaitlyn has the spirit of the game in her," he continued. "What I always loved about the idea was that you are going to continually be challenged as you were in season 1. When you try to pick a hero, it's tough because we're human beings, we're not heroes. For every heroic act, there's someone who suffers on the other side who may see you reasonably as a villain."

"When you look at Kaitlyn, there's just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she's experiencing, you connect. It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella," Druckmann concluded, praising her as "an incredible actor."

Showrunner Craig Mazin added, "I personally think that there is an amazing opportunity here to delve into someone who is perhaps physically more vulnerable than the Abby in the game, but whose spirit is stronger. And then the question is, ‘Where does her formidable nature come from and how does it manifest?’ That's something that will be explored now and later."

It's previously been reported that The Last of Us will adapt Part II over multiple seasons. Two at most will surely be enough but Mazin seems confident that there's more story to be told, presumably beyond where the last game ended. 

"I think it's pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3," he teased. "How far past? I can't say. And that's not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling."

Check out some new stills from The Last of Us season 2 below.

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Gets A New Trailer & Sets Spring Premiere Date
Related:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Gets A New Trailer & Sets Spring Premiere Date
THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/4/2025, 10:47 AM
Less as in lesbian?
dracula
dracula - 2/4/2025, 10:49 AM
still havent played the games or watched the show

but the actress was a convincing tough girl on Last Man Standing (just finished it)
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 11:29 AM
@dracula - never played the game.
Watched the show and Loved it. idk, give it a chance i guess? i thought it was great a new take on the zombie/undead stuff we typically see
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/4/2025, 10:51 AM
never played the game but did hear the character was a powerlifter. if that's nonsense, my bad. I always thought that was interesting.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/4/2025, 10:54 AM
but can she play golf?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 10:59 AM
Good casting
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/4/2025, 11:00 AM
I wonder if they’ll make an effort to make season 2 as boring as season 1. I mean it’d be cool to see zombies in a post apocalyptic zombies show.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/4/2025, 11:11 AM
@slickrickdesigns - well, he did say less action and more drama. Music to my ears, if I was a TWD fan. But I'm not, so we'll see
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/4/2025, 11:14 AM
Think it's a great move to move away from the source material. It's not bad, but moreso because I think adaptations should do their own thing instead of copying.

Also, I didn't really connect with Bella's Ellie. Dever is great though, so I might connect with her more. Especially if Tracking Lesson is where the show starts.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder